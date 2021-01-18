TIPTON – The Tipton City Council approved the city’s first water rate increase in more than a decade.
The council voted last week unanimously to approve a 17% increase in order to pay for planned future upgrades. According to Reedy Financial Group, the rate hike would add an additional $3.12 a month to the average resident’s bill, which Reedy defines as someone who uses 4,000 gallons a month.
The increase would pay, in part, for connecting the city’s east and west water treatment plants, a project that’s estimated to cost $3 million and one the city wants to begin in 2022, according to its capital improvement plan.
The rate increase will go into effect next month.
