Tipton’s annual craft beer festival returns this summer, and tickets are now on sale.
Tipton on Tap Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. June 4 at the Tipton Town Square in downtown Tipton.
Early bird tickets for the event are now on sale and cost $30 for general admission and $35 for VIP, which includes early admission (2 p.m.) to the event. GA entry begins at 3 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.
On May 1, ticket prices for both the GA and VIP increase by $5. If not sold out, same-day ticket prices are $50 for VIP and $45 for GA. The event sold out early last year. Designated driver tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the gate the day of the event. Those tickets include entry into the event and water and soda.
Tickets can be purchased at TiptononTap.com.
Both VIP and general admission tickets include unlimited pours from around 30 different Indiana craft breweries, distilleries and wineries, along with outdoor music and entertainment. Food will be available for purchase from multiple vendors as well.
Guitar and fiddle duo Andrew Vaughn and Josh Anliker will perform during the event. The duo are known for their wide variety of rock, country and hip-hop covers.
Tipton on Tap is held in partnership with the city of Tipton and Indiana on Tap. The event will be held rain or shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.