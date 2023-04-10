TIPTON – The third annual Tipton on Tap Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest is retuning to downtown Tipton.
Tipton on Tap will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 on the courthouse square. Tickets are on sale now.
General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $40 until April 20. After that, tickets are $40 and $45, respectively. If still available, tickets are $45 for GA and $50for VIP at the door. Designated Driver tickets are $20 and includes entry into the event and free water and soda.
Tickets can be purchased at: tinyurl.com/4vhbdyxf
VIP includes entry is at 2 p.m. (general admission entry is 3 p.m.). Both include unlimited pours of beer, wine and spirits from approximately 30 different craft breweries, wineries and distillers, along with access to outdoor music and other entertainment.
A number of food vendors will also be available.
Tickets for the last two Tipton on Taps have sold out in advance so organizers encourage those interested to purchase tickets as soon as possible.
The Dirty Tweeds’ Irish Rock Band will headline the main stage.
Other musical performers include Lindsey Flannery and talented kids from Tipton’s Legends Music Academy.
Confirmed breweries/wineries/distillers include: Elm Street Brewing, Sun King Brewing Kokomo, Quaff On! Brewing, Distillery 64, Easley Winery, Bad Dad Brewery and much, much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.