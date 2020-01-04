TIPTON – Tipton Police Chief Tom Clark retired Friday after more than 26 years of service in which he held every rank in the department.
Newly elected Mayor Tom Dolezal has now appointed 17-year police veteran Jeff Stout, the former assistant chief, to lead the Tipton Police Department and replace Clark.
Clark began his law enforcement career in August 1993 with the Tipton department, where he served as patrolman, shift sergeant, patrol captain and assistant chief police. He was appointed police chief in 2012 by former Mayor Don Havens.
During his career, Clark took on multiple other responsibilities, including firearms instructor, field training officer, D.A.R.E. instructor and honor guard member.
Clark said his proudest accomplishments include working with the Tipton Community School Corporation and city government to provide a full-time school resource officer and obtaining equipment for officers such as body cameras, laptops and patrol vehicles.
He said he was also proud of partnering with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tipton County Communications Dispatch Center to purchase a new records management system and using social media to focus on community relationships.
Clark said he is originally from Elwood, but after serving in the community for so long, he now considers Tipton to be home.
“The City of Tipton took me in as one of their own,” he said in a release. “I truly enjoyed being able to reach so many of the local youth through the D.A.R.E. program and help set them on positive paths for their lives. I was privileged to be trained by some of the best officers early in my career and it was my honor to train numerous officers so they may become successful in their own careers.”
Police Chief Stout said Clark was known throughout the law enforcement community and beyond as a funny, caring, compassionate man who always tried to improve the situation or people around him.
“His sense of humor and easy-going nature made for an enjoyable work environment,” Stout said in a release. “ … Tom has been a mentor to me, as well as so many other police officers.”
Clark said during his retirement, he plans to travel, spend time with his family and work nearby for a family business.
Stout said the people of Tipton thanked Clark for his dedicated and selfless service for more than a quarter century.
“Tom’s law enforcement experience and leadership will be near impossible to replace,” he said. “We wish him the best during his retirement and future endeavors.”
