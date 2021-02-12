TIPTON – Just a few weeks after Tipton County Sheriff Tony Frawley requested from the county council pay raises for his correctional officers and deputies, both the city police and fire chiefs are now asking the city council to increase their employees’ salaries too.
Like Frawley, both Tipton Police Chief Jeff Stout and Fire Chief Joe Bitner said that the departments’ pay is falling too far behind neighboring agencies and stands to lose current employees and have a difficult time retaining new employees.
Both chiefs know the city can’t compete with Kokomo or any of the Hamilton County agencies in terms of wages but are asking the city council to substantially raise salaries to close the gap a bit.
The council made no formal decision on the propositions but it will further discuss the issue during a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. The work session is currently scheduled to be held in the council chambers at city hall but may be moved to the county 4-H building, 1200 S. Main St.
Tipton Police Department
Chief Jeff Stout said his department has already lost one officer to the Kokomo Police Department and another veteran officer is in the process of transferring to another department due to better pay. He added that out of 10 applicants the department received recently, seven didn’t show up to take the test and one person failed the test.
Stout said he doesn’t know for sure why those seven officers didn’t show up, but he predicts the department will continue to have a hard time finding committed applicants and retain officers because of the department’s low pay compared to area agencies.
Currently, the starting pay for a first year Tipton officer is $46,225. That increases by $1,000 in the officer’s second year of employment. The latter is still around $4,800 below the area average salary for a first year officer in his probationary period, according to Stout, and $8,000 below the average area pay after an officer exits his probationary period.
“If you see $46,000 probationary pay here and you see five miles down the road $58,000 or $59,000 ... why not take that chance and go with the money?” Stout said.
The city’s starting pay could also be lower than the sheriff department’s starting later this month if the county council approves the full pay raise request sought by Frawley. If approved as requested, starting pay for sheriff deputies would be $51,000.
Stout told the council to consider a starting officer salary of between $50,000 to $55,000.
“I know we can’t compete with a Kokomo or Carmel, but we gotta make a change to do better,” Stout said.
Competition among area police departments has ratcheted up in the recent year after the state relaxed living requirements and now allows those in law enforcement to live up to 50 miles away from the place they work. Area departments, such as Tipton and Peru, have lost officers to Kokomo after the city approved a 20% pay raise over the next three years for its officers.
Late last year, the Tipton City Council approved a $5,000 bonus for lateral transfers to the city police department to serve as an incentive for prospective officers.
TIPTON FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tipton Fire Chief Joe Bitner said his department, too, stands to potentially lose qualified employees and have a difficult time retaining employees over differences of pay compared to area fire departments.
Bitner said he’s already lost one firefighter to Kokomo. That former employee is now being paid $11,000 more a year than what he was in Tipton.
The department stands to potentially lose more to Westfield’s fire department.
Bitner said two of the city’s current firefighters are in the transfer process to join Westfield, though no offers have been made to those two yet. If they do leave, they will make $66,000 a year, which is $20,000 more than what they make currently.
Those two firefighters were in attendance at Monday’s meeting and told council members salary and better retirement benefits were the two main reasons for seeking to join the Westfield Fire Department.
“I don’t want to lose anymore,” Bitner said.
Bitner asked the city council to consider raising the starting firefighter pay to $51,000 and increase the maximum amount one can receive in longevity pay to $7,500. Starting salary for Tipton firefighters is currently $43,679.
“A good starting salary and a longevity increase would be a good step in the right direction to get guys to stay here and make a career at Tipton Fire Department instead of using us as a stepping stone, which is what we’re currently doing and will continue to do,” he said.
