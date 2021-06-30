TIPTON — A 3,000-square foot, $450,000 greenhouse is in the works for Tipton High School.
The greenhouse stands to bolster an already strong ag program that has more than 200 middle and high school students.
The facility will give students the ability to grow flowers, plants and vegetables using both soils and hydroponics. The chance to grow year round offers opportunities to grow more — and grow plants not native to the area.
Hands-on possibilities are the main draw and means students can apply more of what they learn in the classroom, said high school principal Rik Stillson.
Superintendent Ryan Glaze said they want to increase course offerings at the high school while also maintaining interest at the middle school level.
To do so, Tipton recently hired another ag teacher, Jessica Mars.
New courses will be determined at a later date.
Glaze hopes the investment into the ag program gets Tipton closer to its ultimate goal.
“We want to be the best ag program (in the state),” he said. “That is by far the goal.”
The greenhouse will connect to the high school ag building.
The school district is working with the community to afford the facility. Glaze said they were willing to finance the project themselves, but when it was pitched to Tipton stakeholders, there was resounding support.
The Tipton County Foundation awarded Tipton schools and Friends of Tipton Future Farmers of America a $150,000 grant for the project.
It was a slam dunk project proposal, according to program director Chad Huff, who said the greenhouse accomplishes three initiatives the foundation is always supportive of: helping kids, projects that market the community and collaboration.
“That checked all three of those boxes,” Huff said. “We’re always looking for those proposals that educate our kids.”
Friends of Tipton FFA is fundraising for the project.
Jeff Rodibaugh, president of Friends of Tipton FFA, said there’s been early enthusiasm for the project, and not just from agri-businesses.
“That’s what we think is really exciting about it,” he said. “With this community support, we are going to build it the best we can. We’re not going to skimp on the technology.”
Glaze said they have some “pretty serious donors,” but specific partnerships won’t be announced until later this year.
One confirmed partnership will be with Tri-Central, which is reviving its agriculture program. Glaze said Tri-Central students will be able to take advantage of the greenhouse.
With nine plant and seed companies in Tipton County, and another eight in surrounding counties, it’s not hard to see why a project aimed at boosting Tipton’s agriculture program was well-received by the community.
“We’re in an absolute agriculture hub, and all this just adds more to that,” Glaze said. “We have all kinds of opportunities for partnerships.”
There’s a demand for a local ag workforce — it’s part of the reason why Tri-Central is bringing back its program — and the addition of a greenhouse and subsequent courses might interest even more students in the agriculture sector.
“You can broaden kids’ ideas of what they can do after they graduate from here,” Stillson said.
Agriculture isn’t all manual labor and driving tractors. Agri-businesses need accountants and those with strong STEM and business skills. Stillson envisions a possible farmers market, where students learn business skills by selling what they grow.
The principal also wants to see non-ag classes, like biology and even math, utilize the greenhouse.
“Eventually, I see this helping us expand our STEM footprint,” Stillson said. “There’s going to be a lot of different ways besides what the original purpose is.”
The school board is expected to name the construction management team on July 6.
The team and an architectural firm will determine the scope of the project, which will then be bid out. Bids are expected in late August or September, with construction possible in October.
Friends of Tipton FFA is accepting donations through early October. Those who donate $500 or more will be recognized with commemorative plaques at the greenhouse.
The group can be reached at 765-432-3672. Donations can be sent to Friends of Tipton FFA, 825 E. Jefferson St., Tipton, IN 46072.
