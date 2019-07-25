TIPTON — A Tipton County juvenile was severely injured Monday afternoon when the off-road vehicle she was operating inadvertently accelerated while turning and rolled over.
According to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources press release, the 13-year-old and her 14-year-old passenger were traveling along 25 East and 350 South in Tipton County when the crash occurred.
The 13-year-old sustained a serious head injury and was transported to IU Health-Tipton Hospital, before later being transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Her condition is unknown at this time, as is the condition of the vehicle's passenger, though the release didn't mention any injuries to that passenger as a result of the crash.
Neither juvenile was wearing a helmet, the release stated, though Indiana law requires juveniles to do so while either operating or riding in ORVs.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Tipton County Sheriff's Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.