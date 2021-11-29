While the local Men of Note musicians gathered together on the porch of the Seiberling Mansion Saturday night and sang Christmas carols about winter wonderlands and decking the halls, a large crowd of people gathered nearby in anticipation that Santa soon would be there.
Shortly before 6 p.m., a carriage carrying the jolly old man and Mrs. Claus arrived at the mansion, and the pair quickly climbed the porch steps to face their audience.
A few seconds later, Santa and Mrs. Claus — with assistance from Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman — flipped a switch, and the grounds of the mansion lit up with what seemed like millions of little white lights which illuminated the applauding crowd.
It’s now officially Christmas season at the Seiberling Mansion, located at 1200 W. Sycamore St., and Howard County Historical Society officials said they are extra excited about what’s in store this year.
“It’s very comforting to be able to do that same thing that you’ve done every year,” Historical Society Executive Director Catherine Hughes said. “I think it’s just that sense of identity and connection.”
Along with the outside lights, nearly every square inch of the mansion is seasonally decorated by community members or organizations, with this year’s overall theme being “Different Decades of Christmas.”
Two of those decorators are Bruce and Darrell Blasius, who said they’ve been decorating part of the mansion now for eight years.
“We need these kinds of events in town to be able to go to,” Darrell Blasius said, waving his hand around the dining room the pair helped decorate. “… And then seeing all of the people in here, to see their faces light up when they see Christmas, seeing them come in and enjoy the scenery and look at the history here at the Seiberling, it’s an awesome thing.”
Wyman agreed, adding that Christmas at the Seiberling Mansion is a Howard County tradition that often involves the entire family.
“This home has such a special place in our community, and when we light it up every year at this time, it just gets everyone in the Christmas spirit,” he said. “It’s just a fantastic way to kick off the holiday season. … Christmas is about being around people and loved ones and family, and so when you see everyone coming through, you see that sense of excitement that we’re back out together again.
“If you’ve ever watched the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ they really captured that small town love and feeling of community,” Wyman added. “Here at this moment, we capture that feeling of community. So seeing everybody come together, it’s fantastic, and it says everything great about Kokomo and Howard County.”
Don Johnson was born in Indiana but moved away to Texas for four decades before recently moving back to the Hoosier State.
On Saturday evening, Johnson was one of the community members who came out to enjoy the opening night festivities, and he told the Tribune that Howard County residents should be very proud of the Seiberling Mansion and its annual holiday tradition.
“We’re looking at a bygone era,” he said. “This is a beautiful mansion. The architecture inside is incredible. And it speaks to a different era. … It’s important to remember that those things are important. If we go back and think about those times when we were younger … I’m going to be 65 soon, and so looking back at the different seasons, it feels important. We’ve kind of lost touch with all that, so when we get the opportunity to have some of these events, we get to relive some of that feeling.”
And it’s that sense of community pride that Historical Soceity officials said they hope those who enter through the doors of the Seiberling Mansion this year also leave with.
“This is the community museum for Kokomo and Howard County, so we are part of everybody,” Hughes said. “The Seiberling Mansion, everybody can feel like this is theirs. … It is the opportunity for people to be able to carry on a family tradition and do something that they have done before. But also at the same time, it’s about the opportunity to do something new because we have a lot of new things this year too.”
The Seiberling Mansion will be open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday from now until Dec. 31. Timed tour tickets can be purchased online at http://www.hchistory.org/ or by calling 765-452-4314.
Admission during the Christmas season will be $10 for adults and $5 for children, with free admission for HCHS members.
As in past years, there will also be several sponsored free nights for Seiberling Mansion tours, including Dec, 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 18. Those tours will take place between 4-8 p.m., and COVID-19 protocols like masks and social distancing are recommended.
And if you can’t physically make it to the museum this year, tours will also be conducted virtually at https://www.facebook.com/HCHistory.
