The Howard County Council seat left vacant after the death of longtime councilman Jeff Stout has now been filled.
The county Republican Party elected local businessman Tom Trine last Friday at its party caucus to replace Stout as an at-large councilman, the party announced Monday. Trine is the co-owner of Windmill Grill and Elite Banquet & Conference Center. This is his first time holding a local political seat.
Trine, who is also one of the five in the May Republican primary race vying to be the party’s candidates for the three open at-large council seats, said he has been interested in local politics for years now and decided to run once longtime county councilman Stan Ortman decided he wasn’t running for reelection.
With his background in business, Trine said he believes he can “complement” the current council and its job of handling the county’s finances.
“I bring a new, fresh perspective in what to look for and how to look at things,” he said. “We operate our businesses on a few basic policies. One of those is ‘Trust but verify.’ I think I’ll bring that to the council as well.”
Trine will serve on the council at least through 2020. He is the brother of Dave Trine, owner of Choo Choo McGoo’s and the city’s operations coordinator.
BOLSER RESIGNS
The county Republican Party also announced Monday that its chairwoman Jamie Bolser resigned from her position effective Friday, March 13. Bolser was elected as chairwoman in August 2018 and was the party’s first ever female chairperson.
In a prepared statement, Bolser said she was stepping down to spend more time with her family.
“Today, it is time for me to devote more of myself to my family,” Bolser said. “My husband and I have six children between the two of us. They are going in every direction, and I do not want to miss any more of their activities.”
Under Bolser’s leadership, the party swept the Kokomo city council and mayoral races last November. The party also holds a near monopoly in county elected positions.
But just a few weeks after swearing in ceremonies, newly-elected councilman Greg Jones resigned from the council after it was discovered he wrote anti-Islamic posts on his Facebook in 2015.
Jones’ replacement, Roger Stewart, also faced controversy after it was discovered he shared anti-Sharia Law posts on Facebook in 2019. Stewart apologized but did not resign.
Bolser personally called and apologized to Dr. Kasem Kasem, a member of the Islamic Association of Kokomo, shortly after Stewart’s shared posts came to light.
“I also assured him these are not my beliefs nor the beliefs of the party,” she told the Tribune last month. “I am humbled by his forgiveness. I look forward to meeting him and working with him in the near future.”
A party caucus to pick Bolser’s successor has been scheduled for March 25
