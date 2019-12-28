Editor’s note: This is the third in a series on the top local stories in 2019. Today: Business.
In business in the 21st Century, nothing remains static. That’s true even in Kokomo. 2019 saw a flurry of new business openings, closings and continued transformations.
Here are the top five business stories of 2019.
Schneider Electric closes Peru plant
Outsourcing struck Peru, and it hit hard.
In February, Schneider Electric, which opened its plant in Peru in the early 1900s and was one of Miami County’s largest employers, announced it was shutting the plant down. Work done at the Peru plant would be transferred to Texas, the east coast and to Mexico.
The surprise announcement sent shock waves through the city and the county.
An incentive package offered by union officials to keep Schneider Electric from leaving Peru was not successful and the company is moving forward with shutting down the plant and laying off more than 300 workers.
Tony Wickersham, a grand lodge representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), which represents the plant, said in April negotiations to keep the city’s largest employer from leaving have failed.
He said the union proposed ways for Schneider Electric to save money through wages and benefits, but the company wasn’t persuaded to stay.
“We made proposals to show the company some additional savings that might have them change their minds to stay, and they’re still intent to close,” Wickersham said. “We tried to show them how much saving we could create through different means, but they’re moving the plant.”
Another suggestion was creating a special taxing unit around the plant that would allow the city to redistribute property taxes back to the company so it could reinvest it in the facility.
In the end, none of it mattered.
The closure will, no doubt, have an economic effect, but how big of one is yet to be known.
Peru Mayor Gabe Greer said in a previous interview that the plant closure will have a “huge impact” on the city. But, he said, it was fortunate that other major employers are currently hiring, including Progress Rail, Snavely Machine and Heraeus Electro-nite.
Tidd said although the closure of the Schneider Electric facility will have a big impact on the local economy, there’s reason for optimism.
“I feel terrible because of the years and the history the company had in this community, but this isn’t the end the community or the end of Peru,” he said. “We’ll find something else to go in that building, and we’ll recover and keep pressing on.”
Southside Marathon closes
A Kokomo staple closed its doors this March.
The Southside Marathon earned the trust and love of local residents for more than six decades.
Saturday, March 30, was the final work day for Southside Marathon, which opened in 1956 and has watched through the years as dozens of its competitors slipped off the map.
Throughout those changes, Southside, able to pump your gas and fix your car, has remained.
Soon that will change, and the reality has left owner Mike Rethlake — whose father, Vern, worked with a partner to open the station at 2105 S. Washington St. more than six decades ago — grappling with its imminent demise.
“It’s been in my family forever, it’s my life. It’s all my customers,” he said, choking back tears, sitting with his back to the building’s tall front windows, where his father’s name still hangs prominently overlooking a collection of pumps.
“It’s just seeing them kind of go through what I’m going through right here. It’s just being sad about leaving them. I mean, I know these people. They’re like part of my family, my life.”
The property’s new owners revealed in Ocobter they plan on tearing down the old structure and replacing it with a modern gas station and convenience store combo.
Tom Fisher, the lead wholesale representative for Good Oil Company, which bought the old Southside Marathon, said the Winamac company plans to construct either a Marathon or BP station alongside a convenience store.
It will also feature pizza and chicken, he said, along with a drive-thru window for food and certain merchandise items like cigarettes and other behind-the-counter items.
GM workers strike for 40 days; Local 292 unhappy with contract
Around 250 workers at the Kokomo General Motors Components Holding plant put down their picket signs on Oct. 25, along with around 49,000 other United Auto Worker members, after ratifying a new contract that ends a 40-day strike that paralyzed the company’s U.S. production.
But local workers aren’t thrilled with the decision. UAW Local 292 members overwhelmingly voted to reject the contract, with 80% of production workers and 64% of skilled trades voting it down.
Nationally, union members voted in favor or the agreement, with 57.2% of production, skilled and salary workers saying yes to the contract.
UAW Local 292 Shop Chair Greg Wohlford said Friday the biggest reason local workers disapproved of the agreement was the fact it didn’t guarantee jobs would stay in Kokomo or any other GM plant and not be shipped to Mexico or other overseas locations.
Under the new contract, workers at GM’s Components Holding facilities, which are subsidiaries of the company, will see their max pay capped at $22.50 after working at the company for more than 8 years.
That’s about $10 less than GM’s non-Component Holdings plants, like the ones in Fort Wayne and Marion, where the top wage is $32.32 per hour.
Local hourly worker Butch Bowlin said he voted against the contract because it offered little to Kokomo employees.
“It sucks,” he said. “There’s nothing for us here ... They didn’t give us even a cup of Kool-Aid saying they may be bringing jobs here. We’re right at the same place we were at when we went out on strike.”
The agreement does give local workers an $11,000 ratification bonus for seniority employees, as well as a 6% pay raise over the next four years and a 4% lump sum payment. It also keeps workers’ health coverage intact.
That wasn’t enough for worker Ray Byrd to vote for the new contract.
“I don’t think it’s terrible, but we’ve been out here striking for a reason, and we didn’t gain anything,” he said Thursday. “There’s nothing in the new contract that benefits us directly. There’s stuff in there that’s good for GM as a whole, but not this plant here in Kokomo, so there’s no reason for us here to vote yes.”
Wohlford said local workers may have largely rejected the contract, but now that it’s been approved, there are no hard feelings.
“Nationally, the union spoke,” he said. “We’ll start back to work on Monday and see what we can do. But no matter which way people voted, there are no hard feelings.”
Skate parks open and close
When one door closes, another one opens.
That’s maybe what local skaters felt after the city’s only indoor skating facility closed, only to be followed some six months later by the opening of a brand new one in Foster Park.
Mainstreet Skakepark closed its indoor skating area in July after more than 20 years in operation and is set to transition into a shop selling skating supplies and merchandise.
Co-owner Asher Bennington said he and another partner bought the business, formerly known as DK’s Skate Park, four years ago, but the operation had stopped being profitable – especially in the summer, when not many people wanted to skate inside.
“It was basically a labor of love,” he said. “There was no money being made. We couldn’t afford to keep it open.”
The business opened in 1996 at 1016 S. Main St. It was the city’s only indoor skate park and included two floors of half-pipes, ramps and rails.
Bennington said they had signed a four-year lease from the building owner to operate the park. That lease will soon expire and they will not renew it.
Instead, the business is now set to move to a smaller space inside the same building and become a shop-only operation, along with a single mini ramp and a performance area for bands. The former skate park area will be empty until the landlord can find another occupant.
Bennington said although they are closing the indoor park, the skating scene in Kokomo is set to expand thanks to a new 12,455-square-foot skate facility that opened in December at Foster Park.
The city received a $427,000 bid earlier this month by Bloomington-based Hunger Skateparks to build the project.
“This additional amenity will be centrally-located and provide easy access to the trails, and other youth- and family-centered activities,” said Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight in June. “We have noticed an increase in skating activity and a transition to a more street style of skating in Kokomo. Building this in Foster Park will provide a quality venue for those wanting a street-style skate experience.”
The park is at Foster Park’s east end, between the playground and Wildcat Creek, in an area that was a parking lot. Additional parking will be added near the playground to replace the outgoing parking availability.
Brewer-Allen cited for illegal child care center, again
For the second consecutive year, Kokomo School Board President Cristi Brewer-Allen has received a cease-and-desist order to discontinue operations at what state officials say was an illegal child care center.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) in June sent Brewer-Allen an order telling her to formally shut down a child care program at The Church of Goodness, located just north of downtown Kokomo at 625 N. Union St.
The FSSA said in the order that The Church of Goodness met the definition of a child care center, requiring it to be licensed or registered with the FSSA’s Division of Family Resources. State documents show the church was not licensed or registered and did not meet an exemption.
Brewer-Allen had said no child stayed at the facility for more than four hours, which she believes meant the program was exempt from the state’s licensing and registration requirements.
Exemptions include programs “for a child that [provide] child care for less than four hours a day,” along with programs formally registered as a child care ministry.
The state, however, determined that an exemption was not met. While the cease-and-desist order does not explicitly reference Brewer-Allen’s argument, it notes that a program roster obtained by state officials showed kids with times of both before-school care and after-school care.
“I think that we seem very clear after investigating that she is not in accordance with Indiana state code,” said Marni Lemons, deputy director for communications and media at the FSSA.
“And it has to do with the fact that it’s a child care center. There are rules that are different if you’re in a home or a commercial business building. There’s just very little leeway when it’s in a commercial building. You really need to be licensed for the safety of the children and so that we can inspect and make sure that all is operating in accordance with state law.”
Lemons – who when citing Indiana code acknowledged “it has to do with, yes, a child is there for more than four hours” – said Brewer-Allen can appeal the order.
Child care is defined by the state as “a service that provides the care, health, and supervision of a child’s social, emotional, and educational growth.”
A child care center, according to Indiana law, is a “non-residential building where at least one child receives child care from a regularly paid provider for more than four hours but less than 24 hours in each of 10 consecutive days per year, excluding intervening Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, while unattended by a parent, legal guardian, or custodian.”
Brewer-Allen, meanwhile, has said the program ended on May 31 and will not reopen in the fall, although state officials say they found a whiteboard inside The Church of Goodness they believe showed a summer child care schedule.
The FSSA has reported its findings to the Indiana attorney general’s office and to Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann.
The agency said if The Church of Goodness’ child care program operates again without being licensed or registered it “will recommend pursuing civil and criminal sanctions” to the attorney general and McCann.
It is the second cease-and-desist order sent to Brewer-Allen in as many years.
An investigation in 2018 led to a cease-and-desist letter sent to a former child care facility run by Brewer-Allen at the intersection of Buckeye and Jackson streets because it also was unlicensed and unregistered.
The Buckeye Street facility had been providing day care services to children, most of who hadn’t succeeded in traditional day cares, since fall 2017. The FSSA determined the facility was caring for children for more than four hours per day within its regular day care program.
