Editor’s note: This is the second in a series on the top local stories in 2019. Today: Crime
From homicides to drug trials and everything in between, Kokomo made plenty of headline grabbing crime news in 2019. Here are the top five stories covering those crimes and the men and women involved in them.
Five homicides of 2019
Kokomo saw five homicides this year, exceeding the total for 2018 by one. Two of the victims were teenagers, and three of them are still unsolved at this time.
Back in January, Dezren Glenn, 18, Kokomo, was arrested in the shooting death of 37-year-old Christopher Lee Maggart, whose body was found inside a residence at the Briarwick Apartments, 615 Southlea Drive. The incident followed a drug-fueled dispute between Glenn and Maggart, court records indicated at the time, and several other people were also arrested in association with the crime, including Maggart’s own wife.
Then in April, the body of Kokomo resident Kevin Allan Jackson, 27, was found inside a residence in the 600 block of West Markland Avenue. Another man, David Barner, 27, Kokomo, was arrested and charged in the incident. Barner told police at the time that Jackson asked to be killed, and the victim ended up being killed with his own gun.
And in August, Kokomo resident Mutee Burnett, 36, was shot and killed near a tavern in the 100 block of West Elm Street. The shooting also injured two other women. Police stated at the time that there were numerous witnesses to the incident, but officials state that no one has yet come forward with suspect information.
The following month, officers responded to the area of Taylor and Longview streets and located several shell casings in the roadway, a police report stated at the time. They also located two bicycles in the middle of Taylor Street and the body of 19-year-old Dayshon Sanders lying nearby in the 400 block of North Bell Street.
Police believe Sanders and another individual were riding their bicycles when the shooting occurred.
Then earlier this month, police responded to the Lincolnwood Apartments in reference to a shooting incident. There, they located the body of 15-year-old Dalton Wayne Fisher.
Also at the scene was his sister, Kyli, who told police that the pair drove to the apartment complex to allegedly sell marijuana.
As the siblings were parked, two unidentified males then got into their vehicle, Kyli told police, and an altercation ensued.
Several shots were fired, Kyli stated, and witnesses told police that they saw two men running from the vehicle shortly afterward.
Community members’ activism
In August, youth from Mt. Pisgah and law enforcement officers came together for “Kickball with the Law,” created as a community outreach opportunity to “humanize” the relationship between law enforcement and children, organizers said.
Along with the game, there was also food, fellowship and plenty of opportunities to learn about each other, which Mt. Pisgah Pastor Lonnie Anderson said was the ultimate goal all along.
“It’s getting the point across that hey, officers laugh. Our kids laugh. Officers smile. Our kids smile. Officers eat hot dogs. Our kids eat hot dogs. We have a lot in common,” Anderson noted at the time. “This [kickball game] is to show police that these kids are people. They’re not felons. They’re not thieves. They’re not potential thugs. These are people with families and who like to laugh and joke. And the event is also to show our children that these officers aren’t bad. They have a job to do and are empowered by the laws of the land. But they also have families and like to laugh and joke too.”
Community members also got together outside of City Hall in October for an anti-violence march — geared particularly at violence against and among the youth.
Kokomo resident Frederick Murrell organized the event, and he said the idea for the march came shortly after hearing the news about Sanders’ death the month before.
“I don’t remember all of their names, but they know me as MC Big Fred,” Murrell said at the time, as he referred to the young people he often came into contact with as a party promoter. “So I just think about how I see them constantly, but now I’m starting to walk up to caskets and see them. It’s not the way I want to see the people I grew up with or have grown up after me. So after Dayshon’s shooting, I kind of went forward and never turned back.”
According to statistics supplied by the Kokomo Police Department, the number of reported shots fired calls more than tripled from May 1-Sept. 30 on the northeast side of Kokomo this year, compared to the same time period in 2018.
There were 48 reports of shots fired in that period in the area of the Carver Community Center and Studebaker Park, as well as in the vicinity of East Mulberry, East Jefferson, East Jackson and East Taylor streets.
There were 15 reports of shots fired in those same areas in the same time span in 2018.
“It’s got to stop,” Murrell said the day of the march. “And it seems like children are always involved because a bullet doesn’t have anybody’s name on it. I’m just tired of it. … So we’re going to canvas our neighborhoods until we get the peace we deserve, whether it’s the peace of them being incarcerated for their crimes or the peace that they’re finally getting the help they need.”
Then in November, several community leaders and law enforcement officers came together once again at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church to discuss and answer three main questions.
How can the community and police work together to build relationships? Why does accountability matter? What role, if any, do you see racism playing in our current attention to law enforcement?
The forum — organized and moderated by the church’s young adult ministry — was an opportunity for both police and community members to get together and talk candidly about some of the issues they feel are facing Kokomo, particularly topics like implicit bias, police brutality, fear and racial profiling.
And one preventative measure set to roll out in the coming months is Kokomo’s very own TenPoint Coalition, with the mission of reducing violence and homicide through direct engagement in the community.
Three convicted in drug conspiracy
After six hours of deliberation in a federal trial that lasted nearly four weeks, a jury in November unanimously found three of the four Kokomo men police said were involved in one of the biggest drug rings in Howard County history guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances.
After being found guilty in that charge, defendants Michael Jones, 37, Shaun Myers, 36, and Jason Reed, 50, are now facing 10 years to life in federal prison and a $10,000,000 fine.
Fellow defendant Michael O’Bannon, 34, was found not guilty on the conspiracy charge, and he was also found not guilty on a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
But the jury did issue O’Bannon guilty verdicts for conspiracy to use interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
The maximum weight of those charges range from 0-40 years in federal prison.
Along with the conspiracy charge, Myers was also found guilty on a charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, while Reed was found guilty of distribution of controlled substances and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
As for Jones, he was also found guilty of distribution of controlled substances, possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon and laundering monetary instruments, but he was found not guilty on a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The charges stem from an investigation that came to be known as “Operation Law and Order,” which culminated in around 130 local and federal law enforcement officers conducting several drug raids across the city in 2018, netting around 50 arrests in total.
Many of those officers – both local and federal – were also called to testify during the trial on some of the tactics used during the investigation, including wiretapped phone calls, surveillance footage and even a confidential informant.
Sentencing dates for the four men have not yet been declared.
Suicides at the jail
Back in March, two female inmates at the Howard County Jail died by apparent suicide less than two weeks apart, while another inmate also allegedly took his own life at the jail in August.
On March 5, correctional officers found inmate Sara R. Casteel, 34, Kokomo, inside cell 1234 unconscious and unresponsive. According to reports, Casteel allegedly hung herself inside her cell with a pay-phone cord.
She was transported to St. Vincent Kokomo and later airlifted to St. Vincent in Indianapolis, where she was later pronounced deceased.
Casteel was being held at the jail with no bond for a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery after being arrested by the Kokomo Police Department on the same day she hung herself.
Then on March 15, Natasha R. King, 23, Galveston, was found by correctional officers trying to strangle herself with a bed sheet during a routine cell block check, according to a release.
Officers immediately initiated life-saving measures until medics arrived. King was transported to St. Vincent Kokomo and later taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, but she later died from her injuries.
King was also being held without bond for multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges after being arrested by the Indiana State Police on March 6.
Shortly after midnight on Sept. 17, correctional officers located Kacey Michael Roadruck, 30, Kokomo inside of his cell, unconscious and unresponsive and with a bed sheet tightly wrapped around his neck, a release stated at the time.
According to reports, Roadruck was being held at the jail on a parole violation and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Life saving measures, including CPR, were conducted until medics arrived on scene, reports noted, and Roadruck was then transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Kokomo before being airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. He was pronounced dead a few days later.
Dennis Sanders arrested for home improvement fraud
Dennis Sanders, a well-known community volunteer who was often seen at public events, was arrested in July on felony charges of home improvement fraud and theft.
In the months that followed, several other people stepped forward — most of them 70 years of age or older — to bring forth the same allegations against Sanders.
In all, Sanders is currently facing nine felony charges related to home improvement fraud and theft, with investigators believing more charges are possible in 2020.
Those same investigators said they also believe Sanders had been operating a scheme for years targeting elderly people.
According to court documents, all the complainants told investigators they called Sanders after seeing his advertisement in the newspaper or phone book for Ace Handyman and Construction. He’d talk them into repairs they didn’t need and get clients to pay him most of the money up front. Then Sanders wouldn’t do the work.
“I’ve been a detective for 26 years and worked a handful of home improvement frauds, and this case just blossomed out,” Kokomo Police Department Mike Banush said at the time. “… I’ve not seen this many victims before. It’s usually several, but not this many.”
Sanders was a longtime volunteer at the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas and an elder in his church. He also participated in the Mayor’s Prayer and Action Breakfast and regularly attended Kokomo Common Council meetings.
The 59-year-old was also established in the community as someone who helped people struggling with drug addiction and was featured last year in a TV news segment about his work visiting recovering addicts at their homes in Kokomo.
Sanders is currently being held at the Howard County jail on a $45,000 cash bond.
