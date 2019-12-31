If you’ve driven around Kokomo in recent years, you’ve likely noticed at least one thing: There has been no shortage of development.
That trend continued in 2019.
From the construction progress of projects across the city to government and funding approvals and even the announcements of developers looking toward their next projects, this year included some of the most notable development stories in the city’s recent history.
Here are five of those stories:
1. Hotel, conference center, parking garage
This project, which has been talked about since a consultant targeted downtown Kokomo as an ideal place for a hotel and conference center in 2014, and re-emerged in 2017 with the arrival of specific details, has been a mainstay in this year’s news cycle.
Included in this year’s progress was a series of public approvals and funding OKs, along with the announcement of a new – the project’s third – developer.
Perhaps most notable, however, was the summer reveal that a parking garage would be joining the downtown development.
The project later received pushback from local business owners worried public investments – specifically around $6 million in cash the city will spend on the parking garage – create an unfair playing field.
Nonetheless, public officials have in recent months seen significant progress that will eventually bring a six-story, 121-room Hilton Garden Inn and a conference center – the two will be connected by a second-story bridge – to the block between Main and Union streets, bordered by Superior Street to the north and Wildcat Creek to the south.
The four-story parking garage, slated to be built across Superior Street, will include 189 spaces and 2,200 square feet of retail space.
2. Championship Park
Plans were unveiled in July for an $86 million development that will include two clusters of multi-purpose athletic fields.
The artificial-turf fields, according to a rendering, will be arranged in two quad-plex diamond-shaped setups with concessions and other amenities positioned in the middle of the arrangement.
In coordination with the fields, Henke Development Group, which worked on the enormous Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, plans to invest an estimated $77 million to develop 16 out-lots on land east of Darrough Chapel Park.
The development is expected to include new business, office, retail and restaurant space. Also mentioned in the announcement was space for new hotels.
Kokomo officials have moved forward with millions of dollars in bonds for the project, along with OK’ing rezonings, a TIF district and, most recently, the project’s primary plat. It still requires a more comprehensive development plan approval.
Henke Development Group CEO Steve Henke has said the fields will be ready for play sometime in 2020.
3. Bringing historic spaces back to life
Kokomo has in recent months seen the emergence of multiple projects that will revamp historic buildings and spaces in the downtown area.
Four of the most notable projects to have plans revealed this year include a repurposing of the former YMCA; a redevelopment of Buckeye Street’s Tudor Building; a filling of the former Barko Building space; and similar construction in the 400 block of West Superior Street.
Take a look at each project’s specific plans:
YMCA: The mixed-use project expected to develop the historic structure at the corner of Union and Walnut streets and the area surrounding will ultimately include three commercial spaces, more than 30 residential units and around 30 parking spaces. Making it all possible will be the construction of two new buildings and the renovation of the existing building.
Tudor Building: By the end of 2020, this prominent Buckeye Street building is expected to sport three retail spaces on the first floor, along with five apartments each on the second and third floor, for a total of 10 market-rate apartments at 513 N. Buckeye St.
Barko Building: More than three years after a sudden demolition took out a historic building on the courthouse square, plans were revealed showing Fortune Companies, which is also heading the YMCA project, will construct a mixed-use development (offices and condos) in the downtown space, 114-118 W. Walnut St., that once housed the Barko building, also known as the W.H. Turner Building.
Superior Apartments: Also slated for Kokomo’s downtown area is a project, again headed by Fortune Companies, that will bring a two-story, 16-unit apartment complex to the 400 block of West Superior Street, at the site of the former Turner MFG Co. building across from Foster Park.
4. University Park shows IUK growth
Opening this year down the road from Indiana University Kokomo was a three-story, 125-bed student housing complex.
The complex joins The Annex, 2205 S. Washington St., as nearby off-campus housing options for IUK students. It also represents another show of growth for IUK, which is building a new Student Activities and Event Center and has in recent years been IU’s fastest-growing regional campus.
In general, IUK relies heavily on non-traditional students and commuters, but officials are hopeful University Park will help the school also provide a traditional college experience.
The university announced this fall that for the fifth year in a row the school is experiencing record enrollment. IUK said the fall semester — classes started Aug. 26 — began with 3,164 students on campus, which is an increase of 1.3 percent from fall 2018. Also up are total credit hours, at 38,633.
It also revamped a property that was once a city eyesore.
City of Kokomo officials sent work crews onto the property at the intersection of Lafountain and Boulevard streets several times to perform forced cleanups, hauling off dozens of junked vehicles and mountains of trash.
In October 2009, Howard County Superior 4 Judge George Hopkins gave owner Roger McConnell about a month to clean up “all trash, garbage, rotting food and animal feces” from the house, have the home sprayed for cockroaches, remove an estimated 25 to 50 cats from the house, and to correct defects in the plumbing, sanitation, lighting and ventilation.
5. Solar parks come to Tipton, Peru
In October, state and local officials celebrated the opening of a new solar park in Tipton after working for five years to bring one to the city.
The new park went on the grid in July, producing enough electricity for more than 850 homes in Tipton. The project is located on 31 acres on the far west side of the city along Ind. 28.
The facility was constructed by the Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA), an energy co-op made up of 61 communities in Indiana, including Tipton, Peru, Gas City and Anderson.
Then, in December, the Tribune reported that the Indiana Municipal Power Agency is set to build a new $19 million solar park near Peru that will supply more than 8% of the city’s electricity.
Jack Alvey, IMPA’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said the utility company has a land purchase agreement in place for 73 acres of farm ground along West Blair Pike Road near Blair Ridge Health Campus, just outside city limits.
He said IMPA will build around 40,000 solar modules on the property that will produce up to 12 megawatts of energy, which is enough to fully supply electricity to around 1,800 homes.
The power produced by the solar modules will be piped directly to Peru Utilities, which is a member of IMPA, and will be exclusively used within the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.