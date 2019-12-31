Editor’s note: This is the 6th in a series on the top local stories in 2019. Today: Government and Development.
The year in government and politics was in many ways dominated by the much-anticipated municipal election, which started generating headlines in December 2018 and will impact Kokomo City Hall for years to come.
Other stories, however, also found their way into the public conversation, from a failure to serve local veterans to the deaths of longtime politicians.
Here are the biggest government stories of the year:
1. Republicans dominate city election
The Howard County Republican Party had an election night for the ages on Nov. 5, leaving conservatives looking toward Jan. 1, when they will assume control of Kokomo’s city government.
Republican Tyler Moore was elected the next mayor of Kokomo after riding a tidal wave of GOP support that led to Republican candidates winning every seat on the ballot, including each Kokomo Common Council position.
Moore took 68% of the vote to beat out Democrat Abbie Smith, ending the fierce and sometimes contentious campaign between the two candidates that launched after the May primary.
Moore told the crowd at the Elite Banquet & Conference Center the GOP sweep of Kokomo’s general election ballot showed city residents were ready for a change and some fresh air in city government, which has been dominated by three-term Mayor Greg Goodnight – the longest serving mayor in the city’s history.
Moore said a diverse group of candidates fired up voters to go to the polls, leading to 35% of registered voters casting a ballot.
Republicans also won a series of decisive victories (the only close race took place in the First District) and come Jan. 1 will hold a 9-0 advantage on the Common Council, which is currently controlled by Democrats by a 7-2 margin.
The municipal election outcome has left the Howard County Democratic Party in rebuild mode, moving toward a 2020 county election season typically controlled by Republicans.
“I don’t think you can point to one single thing. Obviously one party’s been in power for 12 years, so these things historically do swing back the other way,” said Democratic Party Vice Chair Steve Geiselman on election night.
“Political winds change, I don’t know what else to say. … I think it’s just a cyclical thing. I don’t think we had a bad message; obviously we had a good track record going on. It’s just, maybe people were just ready for a change.”
2. Goodnight chooses not to run
Mayor Greg Goodnight shocked most of Kokomo when he announced in January that he would not seek a fourth term.
The announcement, made at The Hobson in downtown Kokomo, started the clock on the longest tenured mayor in the city’s history and a dominant political career that established much of Kokomo’s current direction.
Goodnight, acknowledging his status as a political lightning rod, referenced the likelihood he had begun to overshadow the decisions made by his administration.
“We have all seen politicians hang around too long and become stale,” said Goodnight.
“Often, important issues become more about personality conflicts. That is never good for a community.”
So, he said, it was time for him to step aside.
Goodnight, however, did not go out quietly, calling in his Jan. 14 speech for both Democrat Kevin Summers and Republican Tyler Moore to step down from the race. Smith, who Goodnight endorsed in the lead-up to November’s election day, had yet to announce her candidacy.
Goodnight called Summers, who later lost to Smith in the primary election, and Moore “feckless” and accused them of corruption and ineptitude, saying the city needed new blood inside City Hall.
“The future of the city of Kokomo is far too crucial to be fought over by feckless candidates such as those two,” said Goodnight. “The same old, tired, worn out, retread campaigns and political fights should have no place in our mayoral election this year.
“Their announcements confirmed my belief that this election needs to be about the future of Kokomo. This election must transcend the same old fights, with the same old players.”
While Goodnight’s wish came true for Summers, Moore ultimately emerged victorious.
And although Goodnight didn’t hold back that January night – “Tyler Moore’s decade of elected office amounts to little more than a cynical joke, played at taxpayer expense,” he said – the two sides have remained amicable during the transition process.
3. Lost ballots discovered at Howard County Courthouse
A shocking announcement was made in February that more than 1,100 ballots from November 2018’s general election were discovered in late January inside a courthouse storage cabinet.
Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart, a Republican, revealed Feb. 22 that she and a Democratic election worker, Jill Quackenbush, found 1,148 unopened ballots on Jan. 21 in the Election Room. She said the unopened envelopes included ballots from early voting at the downtown Government Center and mail-in ballots.
The ballots were discovered in a storage cabinet that requires keys from both parties and the clerk’s own cabinet key to unlock. Stewart later filed a request with Howard Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray for a court order to open the ballots, a request that was granted.
“The final closeout procedures for the election room were not implemented and as a result human error was allowed to occur and the absentee ballot cabinet was not cleared,” said Stewart at the time.
The only race Stewart and Quackenbush found with a margin close enough to potentially be impacted by the discovery was the race for Center Township’s three-member board.
There were 594 unopened ballots that should have been counted in the race; after a recount the top three vote-getters were unchanged.
The Howard County clerk in 2018, meanwhile, was Kim Wilson, who never returned requests for comment about the incident.
Stewart, days after the public announcement, which itself took roughly a month to make, said a complete sweep of the county’s secure courthouse Election Room located no additional ballots.
4. VA clinic will not be built in Howard Co.
News broke in August that the new Veterans Affairs clinic set to be constructed to replace the current facility in Peru will not be built in Howard County.
Commissioner Paul Wyman said Howard County and Kokomo had originally been considered as a potential site for the clinic, which will add more staff and services compared to the Peru clinic, which can service around 3,000 veterans.
He said several “exciting” locations in Howard County were submitted to the VA for consideration that could have been easily accessed from surrounding counties.
At the same time, Wyman said, those locations would have been closer to a much larger population of veterans in Howard County, which has one of largest number of veterans per capita in Indiana.
However, Howard County was removed as a potential site once congressional leaders discovered moving it from Miami County would cross a U.S. congressional district line, he said. The Howard-Miami county line is the border between the 2nd, 4th and 5th districts. It is unclear why that issue factored into a location for the clinic, but officials say it has to do with “politics.”
“Immediately, Howard County was taken out of the equation because we couldn’t cross political lines,” Wyman said. “ … Right now, our veterans have to drive all the way to the north side of Peru or Marion. It’s a challenge to them. Anything closer to Howard County would certainly be a benefit to us.”
That’s an issue Wyman put in front of U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who spoke about veterans’ issues this fall at Inventrek during a special meeting of the Military Foundation.
“It quickly got realized that it would be crossing a congressional line if they moved it from Peru to here,” Wyman told Young. “ … We’re bringing politics into serving veterans, and somehow that needs to go away.”
Young responded that the decision not to move a clinic because of congressional lines seemed “bizarre,” and said he had never heard that was ever a consideration when deciding where to build a VA clinic.
5. Kokomo, Tipton lose Sargent, Havens
Former Kokomo mayor and Howard County sheriff Robert “Bob” Sargent died Oct. 28, leaving behind a legacy stretching across political parties and various corners of the community.
Sargent, 92, who had been in poor health, is best known as a two-term Democratic mayor of Kokomo, serving from 1988 to 1995. He also served two terms as Howard County sheriff, from 1974-1981, after a 22-year career with the Kokomo Police Department.
He was remembered by friends and former colleagues as someone who embraced a common-sense approach to life. He was, they said, just as comfortable talking with the governor as he was a group of Boy Scouts or even someone suffering from drug addiction.
But “Sarge” was also a man dedicated to the idea of law and order – using the respect he’d earned across the community to play an integral role in calming the race riots of the late 1960s – and the ability of local government to impact the lives of its everyday constituents.
It all earned him the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in 1995 – considered one of the highest honors the governor can provide to a citizen – and the unending respect of many in Kokomo.
In July Sargent was honored when it was announced a homeless housing facility will bear his name. The $7.5 million, 35-unit housing development will be known as Sargent Place.
Then, on Dec. 13, news broke that sitting Tipton Mayor Don Havens had died after an extended battle with Crohn’s disease, just two weeks before his term was set to expire.
Havens died at Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis. He was 74. Havens was elected to two terms as mayor, but decided not to seek a third term this year.
He said in February he decided not to run in order to give others a chance to bring in new ideas and approaches to the position.
Before becoming mayor, he spent 12 years on the city council, as well as 12 years on the Tipton Utility Board. Havens was also one of the founding fathers of the Tipton County Economic Development Corporation.
