Editor’s note: This is the first in a series on the top local stories in 2019. Today: The wild and wacky.
There was plenty of big news in 2019. But the year wasn’t without its fair share of strange happenings. Some stories were odd, outlandish or laugh-out-loud funny. Here are the top five quirky stories covering this year’s weirder news.
ALICE COOPER IN PERU
PERU – Mandy Mavrick was carrying around water and donuts at Rock Hollow Golf Club on July 11 for the first annual Circus City Festival Golf Outing when she saw someone she never expected to see.
“I was just out there to run the golf outing,” Mavrick said. “Who knew Alice Cooper was going to be there?”
That’s right. Alice Cooper, the infamous rock legend known as the “Godfather of Shock Rock” who wrote smash hits like “School’s Out,” played a round of golf on a bright, sunny Thursday morning in Peru.
Cooper’s appearance at Rock Hollow didn’t come as a surprise to its owners. General Manager Travis Smith said Cooper had called three weeks ago to schedule a game at the course before playing a concert Thursday evening at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.
In fact, Cooper, 71, is an avid golfer who almost always plays a round before his shows. And he’s a solid player, Smith said.
“He’s pretty good for his age,” he said. “He hits it well and he’s an all-around good player.”
Cooper and some of his band ended up teeing off right before the Circus City Festival Golf Outing got underway. Mavrick said Cooper got a kick out of the fact that he was playing golf in a town that still puts on a circus show every year.
“He was telling everyone that he thought that was cool, because his show is like a circus and has a lot of circus themes,” she said.
WILLY THE WHALE
Call me Willie.
A white whale was set free inside Kokomo’s Foster Park in April, beckoning passers-by along Wildcat Creek to stop and look – and even step into its enormous, toothless jaw.
Willie the Whale has been an iconic Hoosier landmark since 1964 when he was installed at the Indianapolis Zoo. After that, he lived a stint as a withered remnant in an overgrown field, followed by a mini-rebirth in 2016 when the he was hoisted onto the final hole of a mini-golf course at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
Over the decades, Willie has served as the backdrop of hundreds of thousands of photos. Now those photos are being taken at Foster Park.
Kokomo City Controller Randy Morris said they decided to put Willie in the park to add another unique feature to the city.
“There’s only so many historical artifacts out there, and the opportunity to have one in Kokomo that actually means a lot to a lot of people – the opportunity was there and we felt like we had the right place to put it,” he said.
Before coming to Kokomo, the whale has been purchased by the city of Rushville, but officials there ended up not doing anything with the sculpture.
Morris and Kokomo Parks Superintendent Torrey Roe later drove to Rushville, and the city of Kokomo eventually bought Willie for $10,000, which included transportation costs, in a deal completed in September 2018.
THE HUMAN CANNONBALL
Peru resident Brian Miser made it through to the second round of “America’s Got Talent” in May after wowing the judges by lighting himself on fire and blasting himself from a crossbow.
The 55-year-old “Human Cannonball” had the crowd on the edge of its seat during the season premiere of the prime time NBC contest show as he flew more than 100 feet through the air, body ablaze, into a large air-filled cushion.
“It’s thrilling. I was on the edge of my seat,” said judge Howie Mandel after the stunt. “You entertained us, so thanks.”
The act had an extra layer of suspense after Miser revealed he had just been released from the hospital the day before the filming of the show after falling during a jog and bruising his ribs.
Miser said he’s broken 18 bones during his 22-year career as a human cannonball. Before that, he was a performer in the Peru Amateur Circus and then went on to tour the world with Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus as a flying trapeze artist.
He told judge and host Simon Cowell he decided to create a new act involving a homemade crossbow just to do something different.
“I got bored shooting out of a cannon, so I decided to build a crossbow and light myself on fire,” Miser said, drawing laughter from the crowd.
Miser received “yes” votes from all four judges, but he ended up dropping out of the competition after the episode.
GREENTOWN’s NICARAGUAN CHEF
In her home country of Nicaragua, Grethel Mendoza Pasos is considered a bit of a celebrity. For several years, she appeared on a nationally-broadcasted morning show, “De sol a sol,” as the chef.
Now, Grethel is still serving up dishes, desserts and drinks for Nicaraguan television. But instead of filming in a television studio in Nicaragua’s capital city of Managua, she’s cooking in her own studio.
Which just happens to be 3,200 miles away inside a garage in Greentown, Indiana.
Grethel and her 8-year-old daughter, Julia, moved to Greentown in 2017 after she married her husband, Kyle Keeney, who lives in Greentown and was her long-distance boyfriend for years.
It wasn’t long after she moved to Greentown that Grethel was contacted by Vos TV, an independent television channel she used to work for in Nicaragua. The station wanted to bring back her chef skills to their Nicaraguan audience, so they asked her to record a weekly cooking show for their channel.
Grethel was on board, so she and her husband launched a two-month long project to transform their Greentown garage into a kitchen studio, complete with a refrigerator, stove, countertops and cabinets.
And in November 2018, “Azucar y pimienta,” which translates to “sugar and black pepper,” premiered for the first time as a Saturday afternoon cooking show in Nicaragua.
BATMAN ON THE RUN
In an otherwise drab and dreary winter’s day, a glimmer of joy can be found barreling down Webster Street — or blazing through Highland Park or sprinting past Kokomo Beach.
All you have to do is look for the cape.
In a recognizable, pointy-eared mask and nondescript tennis shoes, Batman has been patrolling the streets of Kokomo. But he’s not chasing after evil villains; he’s just training for his next 5K or half-marathon.
Kokomo’s very own Bruce Wayne is actually Kory Kennedy, a former Northwestern High School cross country standout, who remains one of the top runners in the area.
Despite his invincible appearance, Kennedy’s life as a competitive athlete hasn’t been without its challenges. When he was just 8 years old, he was nearly killed when a vehicle he was traveling in was T-boned. Kennedy suffered severe injuries and trauma, which left him legally blind. Although he has partial vision in one eye, he was unable to participate in many of the sports he enjoyed as a kid.
Yet instead of focusing on what he couldn’t do, Kennedy instead turned his attention to what he could do: run.
After graduating in 2009, Kennedy trained alongside hall-of-fame coach Rick Stucker and actually qualified for the 2012 Paralympic Games, although he didn’t get to compete in London.
Kennedy continued to run, competing in marathons and races and branching out to other races around the area. In total, he ran in about 25 races just last year.
