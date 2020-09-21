3-year-old Isaiah Miller and his mom Rebecca Miller ride down the wheelchair lift with assistance from Spirit of Kokomo bus driver Carol Grove, left. Kids and adults got a closer look at a wide variety of vehicles that can be seen around Kokomo during the free Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-year-old Monroe Michael sits in the driver’s seat and takes the wheel of a bulldozer as kids and adults got a closer look at a wide variety of vehicles that can be seen around Kokomo during the free Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
With the assist of bus driver Tom Huffman, left, Sopheira Winterrowd, 10 presses down on the horn as she sits in the driver’s seat of the City-Line trolley while her little sister 6-year-old Izabella watches. Kids and adults got a closer look at a wide variety of vehicles that can be seen around Kokomo during the free Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Micki Bunn, 7, and her sister Matti Bunn, 4, check out the Howard County Sheriff Department’s diving boat during the free Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jayce Sellers, 7, takes a look out the top of the Kokomo Police Department’s SWAT vehicle during the free Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-year-old Bobby Watson and his 5-year-old sister Aliyana Watson see if they can pick up a fire hose at one of the Kokomo Fire Department’s trucks as kids and adults got a closer look at a wide variety of vehicles that can be seen around Kokomo during the free Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Touch A Truck: Kids get up close and personal with unique vehicles during city event
Eighteen-month old Henry Scott sat behind the wheel of a 40,000-pound, armor-plated vehicle with his hands on the wheel like he was ready to take it for a spin.
Instead, he gave the horn a nice, long honk before his dad, Cody, lifted him out of the driver’s seat, where he sat just inches away from a dashboard loaded with buttons and gadgets that operate the $700,000 piece of equipment.
Jake Gibson, a Howard County Sheriff’s deputy who drives the mine-resistant vehicle, which the department obtained for free for its SWAT team, didn’t seem too concerned that an 18-month-old kid had free reign inside the former military vehicle.
“I don’t think anyone could hurt this thing,” he said with a smile. “The kids love going in there and checking it out and hitting the sirens.”
And there were lots of sirens, horns, levers and buttons to touch on Saturday during the city’s first Touch A Truck event.
Dozens of vehicles packed the parking lot at the General Motors Components Holdings plant at the corner of Boulevard and Ind. 931. There were fire trucks, police cars, wreckers, dump trucks, ambulances, street sweepers, pump trucks, trolley buses and backhoes, just to name a few.
And kids had a chance to get inside all of them to see what it felt like to sit behind some of the biggest pieces of equipment around.
Kokomo resident Allison Gibson was there with her two kids, and said they loved the chance to get behind the wheel of each vehicle – especially the dump trunk and fire truck.
“They love the hands-on experience and actually getting to sit inside and see how they work,” she said. “And the sirens. They love doing the sirens.”
Gibson’s kids weren’t alone. The wail of sirens, honking horns, dinging bells and blips from squad cars created a cacophony of background noise for the crowds that streamed into the event nearly nonstop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Not only did kids get a chance to sit in each vehicle, but most of the trucks had all their equipment out on display, revealing the secret interiors inside. Fire trucks had the doors open to reveal the brooms and saws. Kids could climb in the back of ambulances to see all the high-tech medical gear used by EMTs.
Jon Gingerich, a lieutenant with the Howard County EMS, was there showing off the department’s fire rehabilitation truck. He said the unit is the only one like it in the county, and dispatches out to large-scale fires to tend to the firefighters.
The ambulance had all kinds of cool gadgetry inside for kids to look at it, but the coolest thing of all? Gingerich said for the kids, it seemed to be the truck’s onboard coffee pot.
“Apparently that’s fascinating to kids that there is a coffee pot in an ambulance,” he said. “I don’t know why, but there must be something about it.”
But the event wasn’t just a fun experience for kids and their parents. Michael Myers, a dump truck driver with the Kokomo Wastewater Treatment Plant, said it was a pretty cool experience for the workers, too.
“The kids are having a really good time, but so are the workers,” he said. “The kids get to see what we do every day, and they get excited about it, and that kind of makes us excited about the work we do.”
For Myers, that work includes installing catch basins for the city’s sewer system, or cleaning out sewage backups. It’s the kind of job no one ever talks about, but on Saturday during the Touch A Truck event, it was the perfect opportunity.
“People don’t really see how these things are made or what goes into it, so they get a look into what we do and the vehicles we use,” Myers said.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said that’s one of the major reasons the city organized the event.
“Getting up close to a police car or a fire truck or even a street sweeper provides a different kind of educational experience for kids,” he said in a release. “It’s a fun way for them to learn and explore.”
And for kids like 18-month-old Henry Scott, who sat inside the tank, it was the perfect way to spend an afternoon. His dad, Cody, who works as a police officer in Logansport, said his son loves cars and trucks, and there wasn’t a better place to see them up close and personal than at the Touch a Truck event.
“It’s perfect,” Cody said. “He loves playing with those big steering wheels. It’s been great for him, because he loves cars and we can just walk around and see all different kinds.”
