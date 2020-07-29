The speed limit in two Kokomo subdivisions could be lowered.
The Kokomo Traffic Commission unanimously gave a favorable recommendation to the city council to lower the speed limits in both the Ivy Hills and Stoneybrook subdivisions from 30 mph to 25 mph.
Most of Kokomo’s residential streets have a 30 mph speed limit, though City Engineer Carey Stranahan said the city in the mid-2000s had begun to assign a 25 mph speed limit to residential streets in neighborhoods that have limited entrances, exits and through traffic, all of which apply to Ivy Hills and Stoneybrook.
Stranahan added that he has received complaints from residents in both subdivisions about cars speeding.
“I feel most of the traffic is traveling at about 25 mph,” Stranahan said about the Ivy Hills subdivision. “I have gotten some speeding complaints, and while speed limits don’t necessarily establish general speeds that people drive, I believe it will help the excessive speeding in the neighborhood and improve the environment for the residents.”
All-way stop
The traffic commission also gave a favorable recommendation to the city council to make the intersection of West Morgan and North Philips streets an all-way stop.
Last December, the city temporarily made the intersection a four-way stop due to Morgan Street being extended to Judson Road. The new two-lane road extends Morgan Street nearly straight west past Northwest Park to connect with Judson Road, eliminating two sharp turns on what is a heavily trafficked roadway.
Stranahan said a traffic study was done and concluded that formally making the intersection of Morgan and Philips streets an all-way stop was needed.
Both recommendations from the traffic commission will be heard, discussed and voted on by the Kokomo City Council, most likely at one of its August meetings.
