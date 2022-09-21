The Kokomo Traffic Commission is recommending a speed limit and parking changes to a couple of the city’s streets.
The board gave a favorable recommendation Wednesday to raise the speed limit of Frances Lane from 20mph to 25mph. The city recently lowered the speed limit to 20mph from 30mph and placed a speed radar on the street.
But that change skirted city rules that require any change of speed limit by more than 5mph to first follow a speed study done by the city Engineering Department. A speed study wasn’t done, Jon Pyke, director of the Engineer Department, said Wednesday.
City Councilman Greg Davis, who lives on Frances Lan in the Sun Valley subdivision, was the one who brought up the proposal to decrease the speed limit to 20mph to the Traffic Commission last year; he was a member of the Commission in 2021.
The proposed fix now heads to the Kokomo City Council for a vote.
NO PARKING
Also on Wednesday, the Commission voted to give a favorable recommendation on the proposal to not allow parking on both sides of Precision and Corporate drives.
Pyke said the city has been receiving complaints about vehicles and semi-trailers being parked on the relatively narrow roads of Precision and Corporate drives.
The Commission also voted to give a favorable recommendation to the City Council on the proposal for marking East Ricketts Street from South Bell Street to the east end of Ricketts Street.
Pyke said there have been people parking on that stretch of road, blocking the north entrance and exit of vehicles from the Kokomo Public Maintenance and Refuse Department, which is located just south of that stretch of East Ricketts Street.
The issue is a relatively new one, occurring more frequently after the construction of the nearby Trail Side Townhomes.
“There’s parking there (at the townhomes), but this is just overflow parking,” Pyke said.
Both no parking proposals now head to the Kokomo City Council for a vote.
