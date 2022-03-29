TIPTON — A suggestion that the county acquire an old railway between the city of Tipton and the town of Sharpsville and replace it with a pedestrian trail stirred light debate and discussion among local officials on the importance of establishing a trail system in the county.
Steve Raber, a member of a Tipton volunteer group that calls themselves Tipton Trails and former city park board president, attended Monday’s Tipton County Commissioners meeting with a proposal for the board: Would the county be interested in acquiring a currently unused part of the old Norfolk Southern railroad that connects Tipton and Sharpsville, and eventually turn the tracks into a trail?
Raber told the commissioners that one member of the volunteer group had early discussions with the railroad company regarding selling the section between Division Road and Sharpsville. Before discussions became more formal, though, Raber said he came to the meeting to see if there was any interest among county officials to take ownership of that leg of old railway for a future trail project.
The long-term goal, Raber said, would be to expand the Tipton Park trail through the city center, eventually connecting it to the county-owned trail, allowing trail users to bike, run or walk all the way to Sharpsville and vice versa.
The commissioners told Raber to go ahead with further discussions with Norfolk Southern but stopped short of giving their full approval on the project.
Major questions and concerns remain unanswered, including the cost at which Norfolk Southern will sell the old railway, what grants can be acquired to help with construction of the trail and how — and at what cost — the county would maintain it.
Ideally, Raber said, Norfolk Southern would donate or sell the section of railway as cheaply as $1 to the county. Otherwise, it may be cost-prohibitive.
Commissioners Tracey Powell and Dennis Henderson were generally supportive of the idea of expanding the county’s trails and using them to connect the county’s towns together just like the old railways used to.
“I have mixed emotions on them (trails),” Henderson said. “I’m one of the older citizens, but, then again, all our studies say those amenities make a difference.”
Powell’s main concern was maintenance costs to the county.
The trail idea received support from Mark Baird, executive director of the Tipton County Foundation, and Mike Terry, a county councilman and Public Works manager for the city of Tipton.
Baird called the idea a “one-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and implored the commissioners to at least consider the trail idea.
Terry told the commissioners to consider the quality-of-life improvement the trail would bring to the county.
“This, to me, is part of a broader picture when it comes to economic development,” Terry said. “It’s not about incentivizing businesses to come here any longer. That’s the old way of economic development. Economic development is having quality of life and those types of amenities that make people want to come here and live here.”
Commissioner Nancy Cline, on the other hand, was not as supportive of the idea.
While she said she wasn’t “anti-trail,” she said now may not be the best time for the county, as it faces a handful of large bills, including possibly renovating the old county jail, a new generator for the courthouse, repairs to the courthouse elevator, possible repairs to the courthouse roof and more.
Cline said she also was skeptical of the benefit of trails and a trail system.
“This is a luxury, not a need,” she said. “So I see someday, when we get our priority list done, then we can sit concerning a want because it is a luxury. ... And I understand people want quality of life — I get that — but I’m not sure trails will bring that many people to our community. I’m not sure of the economic benefit. Maybe that should be proven to me.”
The trail idea also received pushback from Dustin Shuck, whose back property line would be adjacent to the trail.
“What’s gonna keep these people from coming off that trail into my property?” Shuck said. “I got dogs in a fenced-in yard. What keeps people from walking their dogs along, and then their dogs come over and get my dogs worked up? I moved to the country to get away from neighbors and people walking behind my house.”
