Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.