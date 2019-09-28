On a crisp autumn morning on Friday, Tri-Central eighth grade students descended on the school’s nature center to clear the debris that had accumulated there. The operation was spearheaded by four Tri-Central teachers: Mark McDermott, Faith Mooney, Jake Wilson and John Voth. Each instructor took a group of eighth grade students to a quadrant of the land to begin clearing dead limbs, roots and other obstructions. Mooney cleared much of the area the previous year and realized it isn’t a one person job. She looked at this as an opportunity to demonstrate the lessons of personal best, responsibility, integrity, dependability and enthusiasm known as PRIDE points. “I thought, what better way to teach these kids all those aspects of character than to be out here the entire day cleaning up and then having other kids and people in the community be able to use this great plot of land. “I think it is important for [the students] to be able to get out of the classroom to understand that any instance of life is a life lesson,” Mooney continued. “It’s also important for them to get away from technology to see that this is real life ... because in real life you’re going to have to pick up a mess now and then.” Bryan Baldwin was one of the 55 students who spent his morning clearing trees. “They’re all dead so they are easy to take down since the roots are dead and not connected to the ground. We just push them and they come out really easily,” he said. “One day we will graduate from here and we just want to leave our mark on Tri-Central that we did something good and that we helped this school out.” Tri-Central Athletic Director Gary Rhew has been with the school corporation for 43 years when the nature center was just beginning 40 years ago. “Years ago our science department started planting trees out here,” he said “Rick Grimme was one of our teachers years ago and he started this. There were just a few trees and some trails. He had a classroom out here, an amphitheater where kids could come out and learn a little about nature, see various animals in their habitat and learn different species of trees.” Wilson has been a teacher with the school for 10 months and is glad this project can be part of a special time for Tri-Central. “It’s Tri-Central’s 50th anniversary so we’re doing this nice community service project by getting our nature center fixed up,” Wilson said. “I think it’s overdue so it’s nice to see the eighth graders step up and volunteer for the day. “Not only can middle school students use this but they use it for all kinds of sporting events, Halloween activities, different activities for prom and all that good stuff. It’s really nice we were able to come out here today and get it all cleaned up.”
