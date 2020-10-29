Ready to trick-or-treat? Know your local hours to get the most out of candy collecting.
Howard County
- 4-8 p.m. All of Howard County will have the same trick-or-treat hours this Halloween.
Cass County (Friday and Saturday)
- Logansport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Galveston: 6-8 p.m.
- Walton: 5-7 p.m.
Clinton County
- Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for community trick-or-treat; downtown merchants will hold trick-or-treat on the square from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Miami County
- Peru: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- The city of Peru discourages door-to-door trick-or-treating this year for a county that has a medium-to-high spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release. Individually wrapped treats should be offered at the sidewalk on a table, masks should be required in case there are groups that cannot socially distance. Questions should be directed to the Mayor's office, 765-472-2400.
- Swayzee: 5-8 p.m.
- Tipton: 5-8 p.m.
- Sharpsville: 5:30-8 p.m.
