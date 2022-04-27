Trilogy Health Services, owner of Waterford Place Health Campus, is planning on expanding its Villas at Waterford senior living community located on the city’s west side.
The company received rezoning approval from M1 (low density mutli-family residential) to M2 (general multifamily residential) on first and second reading Monday from the Kokomo City Council for 17 acres. The property is currently vacant land located just north of Waterford, 800 Saint Joseph Drive. The proposed expansion will still need future development plan approval from the Kokomo Plan Commission.
The planned expansion will include the construction of 10 new buildings, which will equate to 20 new of what Trilogy calls “independent living villas,” according to representatives of Mannick & Smith Group, the civil engineer for the project.
According to the rezoning application, Columbus Boulevard will be extended and connect to Saint Joseph Drive.
The villas will be similar to the 22 villas already at Waterford, though the new ones will have an updated design and will be spaced out more to give residents who use the villa’s patio more greenspace, according to Greg Schunck, senior project manager at Mannick & Smith Group.
Each villa, which can house one to two people, are designed to provide a luxury housing option for those 55 years of age or older who don’t need assisted living but don’t want to deal with all that comes with homeownership.
The villas are one story, come with a complete kitchen, are pet-friendly and include services, such as snow and leaf removal, trash pickup, indoor cleaning and access to a clubhouse and fitness center. Rent starts at $2,317 a month, according to Trilogy’s website.
Trilogy Health Services has constructed similar campuses across Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky. An exact construction date for the Kokomo expansion was not discussed at Monday’s meeting but it is expected to begin this year.
