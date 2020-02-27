A local business owner will serve in the city’s newly created operations coordinator position.
Dave Trine, a former Howard County commissioner, Kokomo police officer and owner of local restaurant Choo Choo McGoo’s, has been hired for the new position. The city’s Common Council approved the new position’s maximum weekly salary of $1,202.10 – or roughly $63,700 a year – at its regular meeting Monday night. That’s about $15,000 less than what’s budgeted for the city’s deputy mayor position.
Trine will be a “utility player,” supporting development initiatives around the city, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said. It will be similar to what a deputy of operations or a deputy mayor would do. The latter position is currently not filled, though Moore said he’s open to filling it in the future if he decides it’s needed.
“I wanted someone I could rely on to handle the day-to-day operations between the departments,” Moore said about the operations coordinator position. “If there’s something they feel one department is not supporting the other, he can report back to me if I need to address it.”
Trine fits that bill, Moore said, as the two have both a good personal and professional working relationship, having once served as county commissioners together.
“He and I have remained personal friends since that time, and because he was also very instrumental in helping me succeed in my campaign, I knew he was someone I could trust to give certain tasks or jobs and know that he was able to do what needed to be done in order to succeed,” Moore said.
Trine started his new position in early February. A message left for Trine was not returned as of Wednesday evening.
