Ridership of the city of Kokomo’s two public transportation services are on the upswing but are still lower than where it was pre-COVID days.
The total passenger boardings in 2022 for the CityLine Trolley and Spirit of Kokomo services were 171,694 and 87,662, respectively. Those numbers are an increase from 2021, when CityLine boardings was 146,427 and the Spirit of Kokomo ridership was 82,057.
That said, boardings are still down considerably compared to pre-COVID. In 2019, the CityLine Trolley recorded 356,352 boardings, while the Spirit of Kokomo recorded 104,425 boardings. Those are 70% and 17% drops, respectively.
Dave Trine, operations coordinator for the city of Kokomo, attributed the city’s decline in boardings in 2022 compared to 2019 to the national decline of public transportation across the country.
Data from the American Public Transportation Association shows that nationwide ridership for public transportation, whether that’s bus or rail, dropped to 25% of its previous volume at the onset of COVID-19, and it has since recovered to only about 60% of pre-pandemic levels as of early 2022.
The decline didn’t just start because of the pandemic, though.
Transit ridership declined more than 14% nationwide between 2012 and 2018, data from the National Academies of Sciences shows.
WHERE TO STOP
In addition to monitoring how many people are riding public transportation, local transit officials have been monitoring how residents use the CityLine Trolley service.
Specifically, over the past summer, Trine said the city was keeping track of where and how people were getting on and off the CityLine Trolley and at what time of the day.
All that data was recently given to the city’s engineering department with the idea the data will show what stops the city could eliminate and where the city could possibly add stops and extend routes.
Currently, the CityLine Trolley completes five separate fixed routes — the red, blue, green, yellow and orange lines — that aims to cover both the major commercial and residential areas of the city.
But those routes have not been modified in a decade or so, and it’s become clear, Trine said, that some routes and many of the more than 200 specific bus stops are not being used all that much and that a lot of things have changed in the last decade, including the development of multiple new apartment complexes across the city.
For example, he said, the stops on Ohio Street between Jefferson and North streets receive little passenger boardings, but that could be because there’s no sidewalks on both sides of the road on that stretch of Ohio Street.
Trine said he’d like to move that stretch of the route to Locke Street where there are sidewalks on both sides of the road. Trine said the city is also looking into possibly providing access to Championship Park.
The city’s oldest fixed bus routes — the blue and red line — continue to be its most popular, Trine said. The blue line goes from the city’s west side to the Dixon Kroger, through the center of the city and then to Meijer before looping back around. The red line goes from downtown Kokomo to Indian Heights, hitting the hospitals, south Kroger and more along the way before looping back.
The changes, if any are made, will not happen overnight. Trine said he hopes any adjustment to the fixed bus route will come this year but if not, no later than next year.
