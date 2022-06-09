Passenger boardings on the city of Kokomo’s two public transit services are seeing a bounce back from their lows set last year.
Total boardings in April and May for the City Line Trolley was 13,400 and 14,376, respectively. Both are an increase from the same time last year, when the city recorded 12,442 boardings in April 2021 and 11,340 in May 2021, according to numbers provided to the Kokomo Howard County Governmental Coordinating Council on Wednesday.
The City Line Trolley saw a significant decline in boardings during 2020 and 2021 compared to 2019. The free public transit system recorded 146,427 passenger boardings in 2021. That’s down from the 196,576 passenger boardings tallied in 2020, and down more than 200,000 from 2019’s passenger boardings of 356,352.
The city’s Spirit of Kokomo ridership is also up compared to 2021 numbers.
Passenger boardings for April and May were 7,483 and 7,627, respectively. Both of those are increases from the same time last year when the city reported April and May 2021 ridership of 7,034 and 6,930.
As with the Trolley, Spirit of Kokomo also saw declines in passenger boardings in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2019. In 2021, Spirit of Kokomo recorded 82,057 passenger boardings. That’s an increase from 2020’s number of 71,786 but down from 2019 numbers, when 104,425 passenger boardings were recorded.
Local transit officials cited the COVID-19 pandemic and remote working as the main reasons why numbers declined significantly in 2020 and 2021.
The city counts each time a person boards a trolley as a passenger boarding, meaning its annual passenger boarding number is not how many unique riders there were, but rather how many times the trolley was used. A single person could account for more than one passenger boarding if they used the trolley multiple times.
