The Kokomo City Council Monday unanimously approved a $11.4 million construction agreement with a Westfield developer to build an eight-field baseball and softball complex on the city’s east side.
Henke Development Group plans on beginning construction in July for what will eventually be called Championship Park of Kokomo. The complex will include four high-school-sized and four youth-league-sized fields, concessions, parking and restrooms in what is now Darrough Chapel Park.
The fields will be all artificial turf – a change from the original proposal that had natural grass in the outfield of the high-school sized fields. All facilities will be outdoors and are meant to also support soccer and other sports.
Entrances to the complex will be located on both Goyer Road and Markland Avenue. The Howard County Veteran’s Memorial will remain at its current location.
Henke is hoping to complete the project in November, with games being played on the fields in the spring of 2021. The city of Kokomo will own the ballparks but is expected to contract the daily management of the park to an outside company.
The city will issue a bond to pay for the majority of the project. Last year, the council approved the issuing of a $9 million, but due to market conditions and current low interest rates, City Control Wes Reed said the bond will actually sell at a premium for $10.6 million on the market. For the remaining $850,000, the city has earmarked funds from its Park and Redevelopment Commission funds.
While the ordinance passed last year lists repayment coming from local income tax, the city is banking on Henke Development Group attracting commercial development on the property directly east of the ballpark. The whole project area is located in a tax increment financing district, meaning property taxes collected from the commercial development will be used to pay off the bond instead of going to municipalities, such as schools, the city and county and libraries, until the bond is paid off.
When the project was announced last year, Steve Henke, CEO of Henke Development Group, said he planned on attracting “higher-end, commercial-type retail development,” including multiple restaurants and service industry businesses and possibly a few hotels but that overall plans for the commercial development remained fluid.
In an email late Monday Henke told the Tribune he's optimistic the company will begin selling commercial leases later this year. Hotels, though, may take longer to commit because of the financial impact the pandemic has had on the hospitality industry.
"I think there was a 2-4 week period from mid March until early or mid April where things were quiet on the residential and commercial development front but that has rapidly turned around the last couple weeks with consumer confidence and improved testing results from COVID," Henke wrote."Drive thru restaurant business is as strong as ever in many locations.
"Hotels will be slower to commit as they have suffered much greater through this...You have to also realize that retail outlets coming to Champions Park will not be open for business now but probably a year or year and a half from now as infrastructure takes 6-8 months to complete and construction of the retail facility may take 5-9 months, so sale of products would not even occur until more than a year from now and perhaps 2 years or more," he continued. "Those who plan and move forward now will reap those rewards sooner.
