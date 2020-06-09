TIPTON - Tipton County is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to pushing the state to build an interchange at U.S. 31 and Division Road.
The county will be hiring a lobbyist from Indianapolis law firm and lobbying group Barnes and Thornburg at an expected cost of $5,000 a month. The lobbyist’s job will be to convince the state, either through the state Legislature or straight from the Indiana Department of Transportation, to fund a full-on interchange at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Division Road in northern Tipton County.
County officials and businesses in August were informed by INDOT that a full-on interchange at the estimated cost of $20 million-$22 million was part of the state’s long-term plan to turn U.S. 31 into a limited-access, freeway-style road, using the state's surplus to pay for it.
But the funding was never formally earmarked by the state Legislature, leaving INDOT with insufficient funding to pay for the interchange.
But now with the state dealing with a pandemic, there are currently no plans to allocate the state’s surplus money for U.S. 31 projects.
An interchange at Division Road would give the county two access points to U.S. 31 once it becomes limited access. The other is Indiana 28, where a $17 million interchange opened in 2016 providing access to Tipton and the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles transmission plant.
While a full-on interchange at Division Road is still technically on the table, INDOT is also considering cheaper alternatives for the intersection, including building an overpass or only allowing right turns onto the highway that would cut the cost to around $10 million.
But for county officials and some of the county’s biggest businesses, nothing but a full-on interchange is good enough. Anything else, county officials say, poses safety risks and could severely hamper economic development by making trucks and school buses go miles out of their way on county roads to traverse one side of the county to another.
INDOT’s current proposal for limiting access on U.S. 31 in the county is building overpasses at 600 South, 500 South, 300 North and 450 North. All other county roads would be turned into cul-de-sacs where they meet U.S. 31.
For the last two months, the county and local businesses have started a campaign to convince the state to fund the full interchange, starting a Facebook page called Access 31, sending a letter to INDOT and getting local elected officials state Sen. Jim Buck and state Rep. Tony Cook on board.
But based on previous history, the commissioners believe hiring a lobbyist is their best option in getting a full interchange.
When the county needed the state Legislature to allow it to use the money it receives from the local income tax increase the county approved five years ago for the daily operations of the new jail, the only way the county saw success in convincing the state to allow that was when it hired a lobbyist, costing the county a total of $20,000 for four months of work.
“Oftentimes when you are trying to get things down at the state Legislature level, working as individual groups often doesn’t carry enough weight,” Commissioner Jim Mullins said. “So the potential of $10,000 to $20,000 to obtain $10 million to get what we need to me is a relatively small cost and maybe the cost of doing business.”
