Turning Point Systems of Care will operate its drop-in center and headquarters at the old Columbian Elementary building.
The Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday unanimously approved a special exception permit request from the nonprofit to operate its Drop-In Engagement Center and its headquarters at 1234 N. Courtland Ave. Turning Point was established in 2018 to help fight the opioid crisis and connect people struggling with addiction to the right services for treatment.
The organization will invest $1 million or more into the building, which used to be Columbian Elementary before Kokomo School Corporation closed the grade school in 2009. More recently, it was the home of Kokomo Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship before the organization moved to East Vaile Street in 2019 before ultimately shuttering operations due to COVID-19. Since 2019, the old school building has been vacant.
But that won’t be the case for much longer.
Paul Wyman, Howard County commissioner and board chair of Turning Point, said Tuesday at the BZA’s meeting that the nonprofit will use the building to temporarily house clients it can’t immediately find housing arrangements for and to serve as the “center of operation” for the nonprofit’s staff.
Wyman explained that sometimes people seeking help come into Turning Point in the late afternoon or at the end of the work day looking for a bed at a treatment facility and that the timing of that can make it difficult to find them a place. So, oftentimes, people have to go back home, which can be “problematic” for those in addiction because home may be where the problem is located.
The purpose of the drop-in center is to provide immediate care and a safe place for people to detox and stabilize, rather than taking them to the jail or emergency room, which are often overcrowded and not the right place to receive help.
“We felt that if we had a place at Turning Point where these individuals could stay — one, two, three days — and our expert navigators could work side-by-side with them to connect them to treatment,” Wyman said. “Then, our peer coaches — people who are in recovery themselves — could then come alongside these individuals and establish a relationship with them prior to leaving for treatment so that when they come back from treatment, they already have an incredible relationship with a peer coach.”
The drop-in facility will be open 24/7, will have available onsite security and medical staff 24/7 and will accommodate 10 to 15 people. Those who stay will only stay for a maximum of three to four days, Wyman said, emphasizing that it will not be a “long-term treatment center.”
The old school building is currently owned by the school corporation but will eventually be owned by Turning Point.
The nonprofit is able to do this expansion due to the $4.9 million grant the Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll counties was awarded by the Lilly Endowment Inc. last December. The grant will also pay to establish satellite treatment locations in Clinton and Carroll counties to provide vital services for those affected by addiction and other mental health challenges, according to a release from Lilly Endowment Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.