Turning Point will host an event in late August remembering addicts lost to overdoses, spotlighting the ravages of drug addiction and offering lifesaving resources meant to protect the community’s most vulnerable from an early grave.

It comes as the conversation around naloxone and its impact ramps back up and as concerns about a deadly drug crisis persist in a community that has in recent years seen the tragic deaths of dozens of its own citizens.

The event will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Memorial Gymnasium, located downtown at 519 E. Superior St. It is being held in observance of international Overdose Awareness Day, which officially falls on Aug. 31.

Included will be informational booths, speakers, music and a balloon release.

Turning Point, which opened in May 2018, in general helps people struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse and addiction, and connects them to groups who can help.

The agency’s resource navigator, Sherry Rayl, said in an interview that while it is “time to remember those who we’ve lost,” it is also “a time to act.”

“It’s a time for everybody to step up in our community and say, ‘Not this way in our community.’ We’re going to be Narcan-ready. We’re going to save a life,” said Rayl, noting Turning Point receives more than 250 phone calls a month from people looking for help, including a handful from incarcerated addicts.

“And we’re going to make sure that they know they are a valuable part of our community, and we want them to have the right to live and carry on a successful life in recovery. And now, hey, look, these are the resources that are around us in this community that we worked really hard to put in place.”

Howard County Coroner Steven Seele released figures in July showing the county experienced eight drug-overdose deaths in the second quarter of 2019. That means 19 people died of overdoses through this year’s first half (one was a suicide).

That is four more than Howard County had during the first six months of 2018; it is six fewer than in 2017, the deadliest year ever for overdose deaths in the county.

Of the first-half cases, six involved heroin and six involved fentanyl, a synthetic opioid approved to treat severe pain, even advanced cancer pain, that has become better known for its deadly role in spiking drugs like heroin.

Next week’s event will also include the availability of Narcan training held by the Howard County Health Department.

After completing training, people will be qualified to request more free Narcan from the health department whenever they are in need. Trainings last around five minutes.

Narcan, the nasal-spray version of naloxone, has become a major tool on the front lines of the opioid crisis.

In addition to the drug – which can reverse opioid overdoses – being given away by the health department, it can also come in the form of prescriptions dispensed by retail pharmacies.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that the number of naloxone prescriptions dispensed by U.S. retail pharmacies doubled from 2017 to last year, rising from 271,000 to 557,000, according to reports from national health officials.

That bump has been cited as a possible reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades in the U.S., which nonetheless remains in the midst of the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in its history.

About 68,000 people died of overdoses last year, according to preliminary government statistics reported last month, a drop from the more than 70,000 in 2017.

Howard County, meanwhile, has the 21st highest dispensing rate out of Indiana’s 92 counties, according to an AP database. Calculations showed that pharmacies in the county dispensed 175.86 naloxone prescriptions per 100,000 people in 2018.

The national naloxone dispensing rate in 2018 per 100,000 people was 170.2.

County-level data was not available for other years.

The database also found that for every 100 high-dose opioid prescriptions in Howard County, fewer than one naloxone prescription, or 0.93, was dispensed by local pharmacies. That was the 51st highest total in Indiana.

The national rate for naloxone prescriptions per 100 high-dose opioid prescriptions was 1.45.

A high-dose prescription is considered a dose of more than 50 MME (morphine milligram equivalents).

The report offers only a partial picture, however, since about 20 percent of naloxone was sold to retail pharmacies in 2017, according to an earlier government report. The drug is also dispensed by first responders and given out by agencies like the Howard County Health Department.

Data cited by the AP included both prescriptions written by doctors for specific patients and those filled under broader standing orders from states or local governments.

Health officials have said despite the national increase that pharmacies should be giving out more naloxone.

“We don’t think anybody is at the level we’d like to see them,” Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the AP.

In 2018 a report from Indiana University researchers emerged saying only 1 in 4 Hoosier pharmacists had dispensed naloxone, even though 58 percent of pharmacies stocked the medication and half of all pharmacists have said they are comfortable dispensing it.

Experts pointed to three factors for why the drug was not obtained more at pharmacies: cost, stigma and the possibility that customers are not looking for it at places like CVS and Walgreens.

For pharmacies, however, it’s a trend that data shows is moving toward a pro-naloxone future.

A similar trend has emerged in other realms, where the life-saving drug has become more commonly distributed by groups that help represent the 80 percent of naloxone dispensing not done by pharmacies.

Turning Point refers people who want or need Narcan to the health department, which can provide it for free after training. Narcan is then given as a nasal spray; in contrast, first responders often carry intravenous naloxone injection packs.

Still, the stigma remains.

“I’m not seeing the stigma fall away, but I am seeing that we are referring more,” said Rayl.

“People are actually aware that it could happen in front of them or out on the street or in their neighborhood, and so they’re curious now as to: ‘How do I be a part of the solution?’”

Rayl said she continues to field questions from people annoyed by how many times some addicts are given Narcan. Her response, she said, is to ask them how many times they would want their mother or father or another family member saved from the brink of death.

Rayl said the Turning Point team has on multiple occasions had to administer Narcan in its South Main Street office, including an instance this summer when someone stopped breathing and began gasping for air.

Narcan was administered after workers got the man to the floor. He then fled after hearing sirens.

“Guess what? That one time matters. We don’t know when that one time is that this person would get clean, put their life on the right track and go the distance,” said Rayl about the importance of naloxone.

“I don’t want to give up that opportunity.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.