PERU — Two troopers at the Indiana State Police Peru post have been assigned new K-9 partners which are now the only police dogs serving at the post.
The assignments came after both troopers and the K-9s underwent 12 weeks of intense training that certified the dogs in obedience, evidence search, area search, building search, tracking, aggression control and the detection of several different controlled substances.
Trooper Andrew Baldwin, a five-year member of the department, graduated with his K-9 partner, Mack, a one-year-old Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix.
Trooper Doug Weaver, also a five-year veteran with the Indiana State Police, graduated with his police dog, Smitty, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix.
In total, 11 troopers and their K-9 partners graduated from the training and hit the road serving their regions. The new K-9s brings the total number of Indiana State Police patrol dogs to 36. The department also has six explosive detecting police dogs statewide.
