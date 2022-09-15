Two are suing the city of Kokomo regarding a 2021 two-vehicle accident with a Kokomo Police Department officer and are seeking monetary damages to compensate for the injuries they suffered as a result of the accident.
Trevor Richmond and Maime Rasmus filed a civil tort earlier this week in Howard County Superior Court I against the city of Kokomo and Travis Cooper, alleging that Cooper was “careless and negligent” when he crashed his KPD vehicle into the couple’s Toyota Tacoma during a vehicle pursuit in the early morning hours of June 16, 2021.
According to a KPD press release at the time, police initiated a traffic stop on a white Dodge Charger with no license plate at the intersection of Wheeler and Locke streets shortly after 12 a.m. June 16.
The vehicle then fled the scene, which led to a pursuit.
During the pursuit, the KPD police vehicle involved in the chase, a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Cooper and heading southbound on South Purdum Street, then collided with the Tacoma that was traveling westbound on Markland Avenue near the intersection of Purdum Street and Markland Avenue. All three were injured in the crash, and the driver of the Charger got away.
According to the complaint, both Richmond and Rasmus suffered “physical pain and mental anguish, physical impairment, change in lifestyle, inability to work, loss of time, and loss of enjoyment of life” because of the accident.
The two hurl numerous accusations against Cooper in the complaint, including that he “failed to slow his vehicle as necessary for the safety of all person before entering the intersection and proceeding past a red stop signal,” that he “operated an emergency vehicle in reckless disregard” and “without due regard” for the safety of others, among others.
Richmond and Rasmus are seeking a judgment against both Cooper and the city of Kokomo for a monetary amount “that is reasonable to compensate each of them for the personal injuries and damages sustained,” plus the legal costs related to the lawsuit and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.
