Residents of Kokomo love their chicken sandwiches.
The food item was a major topic Wednesday from Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore’s first ever Meet the Mayor event held on Facebook Live.
Many on the livestream asked the mayor if he could substantiate the online rumor that a Popeye’s Chicken was coming to Kokomo.
“I haven’t heard about Popeye’s Chicken, but I do love me some Popeye’s Chicken,” Moore said. “It would be great if we could get them in town.
And, of course, people asked about Chick-fil-A.
“I wish we could get a Chick-fil-A,” Moore said. “Maybe with the coming of Championship Park they’ll give us a look.”
Moore answered numerous questions from city residents for 30 minutes. The most live viewers the event saw were 180, a number that Moore and his staff said they were happy about. As of Wednesday evening, the livestream had already been viewed nearly 3,000 times. The event was originally planned to be held at the Kokomo Senior Center but was moved to an online only event after the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced Wednesday morning.
Other than chicken, residents said they were concerned about crime in the city and the recent homicides. The city has seen four homicides in the last four months.
“It may seem that crime has increased, but I am proud to say that it’s not increased,” Moore said. “What’s happening is we’re hearing about it a little more often.”
Moore also gave an update on the downtown conference center and hotel, which is now being developed by Envoy Companies.
Envoy is the third developer to be publicly attached to the large-scale, multi-million-dollar development since its initial announcement in July 2018. The project is expected to bring a six-story, 121-room Hilton Garden Inn and a conference center – the two will be connected by a second-story bridge – to the block between Main and Union streets, bordered by Superior Street to the north and Wildcat Creek to the south.
Moore said the project was currently at a “yellow light.”
“There was a push at the end of the year to try and get things done, and the agreement that was being considered still hadn’t been finalized,” Moore said. “And so with the changing of the guard, instead of going and saying, ‘Yeah, sign, let’s go,’ there were concerns, so we’re going to take a step back.
“I apologized to the developers ... It’s now my project instead of his [former Mayor Greg Goodnight’s] to succeed or fail, and so I want to make sure it’s done right.”
The city plans on having a Meet the Mayor event every quarter, but with the success of the Facebook Live, Moore said he’s open to the possibility of having a livestream Q&A every month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.