UPDATE: Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the UAW announced it had reached an agreement with Big 3 automakers in regards to workplace safety and plant shutdowns.
Production in the U.S. will not come to a complete halt, but the union did say it all three companies - General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler - will "review and implement" partial shutdowns of plants.
The union also said the three companies will increase their workplace safety due to COVID-19 risks.
"All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace," the UAW said in a press release.
The union said it expects “more detailed information to be released in the next 24 hours.”
ORIGINAL STORY:
The United Autos Workers union has asked the Big 3 Detroit auto manufacturers to halt production due to coronavirus.
In a letter sent to union members Tuesday, UAW President Rory Gamble said the union asked General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Sunday to shut down all U.S. operations for at least two weeks.
“Your UAW leadership feels very strongly, and argued very strongly, that this is the most responsible course of action,” Gamble said in the letter obtained by the Tribune. “The companies, however, were not willing to implement this request. They asked for 48 hours to put together plans to safeguard workers in their facilities.”
The union and auto manufacturers met Tuesday evening to discuss plant safety and the union’s closure request. As of press time Tuesday, there was no update on how the talks went.
Last week, it was revealed that Howard County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was an employee of FCA and worked at Kokomo Transmission Plant.
Officials did not state how, where or when the man developed COVID-19, but at the time FCA said the man was in isolation and that they were interviewing any employee who might have been in contact with the affected man and instructing him or her to stay home and self-quarantine.
In addition, FCA has deep cleaned and disinfected the man’s working area and is deploying additional sanitization measures across the entire facility, officials noted, even re-timing break times to avoid crowding and reducing social spaces.
Despite the sanitation efforts, the Tribune has received a handful of messages from local FCA employees in recent days who expressed concerns about possible exposure to coronavirus while on the job.
“We’ve had multiple people sent home waiting to be tested in self quarantine,” said one local FCA worker.
Some workers who contacted the Tribune have said they hope the plants close.
FCA has closed its manufacturing operations in Europe through March 27 due to COVID-19, but as of Tuesday evening its plants in the U.S. remain in operation.
If the plants were to close, the parties would have to figure out compensation during a two-week shutdown. Along with workers, thousands of parts suppliers and dealers rely on the Big Three for revenue.
According to the Detroit Free Press, GM is trying to avoid a shutdown. Just last fall, the auto company saw a 40-day strike that paralyzed the company’s U.S. production.
“So if you can continue to operate auto plants safely, you should probably do it,” the person at GM told the Detroit Free Press. “As we get through this crisis, you’re at least not starting to jump start this economy cold. You have capacity still on line.”
