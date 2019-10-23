Members of United Auto Workers Local 292 are set to vote Friday to ratify or reject the 2019 tentative contract agreement with General Motors after striking against the company for more than five weeks.
Around 300 workers at the Kokomo GM Components Holding plant will cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UAW Local 685 hall at 929 E. Hoffer St. Union representatives will be on hand to review the tentative contract and answer any questions, according to the local’s Facebook page.
Local UAWs across the country started voting on the contract as early as Sunday. Local 292 will be one of the last to cast its ballots.
So far, the limited results appear favorable for ratification.
A large assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, narrowly voted down the contract. But local unions in Toledo, Ohio, at GM’s technical center in Warren, Michigan, and at a metal stamping facility in Saginaw, Michigan, voted overwhelmingly in favor.
Approval could end the walkout that has crippled GM’s production and cost the company an estimated $2 billion. The UAW International will release the official results after 4 p.m. on Friday.
UAW Local 292 President Matt Collins, who has been at the negotiation table in Detroit, “sounded very positive” last week about the tentative agreement, according to Stacy Hollenback, a local union committee member.
Local union officials could not be reached Tuesday for comment on the upcoming vote.
If the tentative contract is approved, it would shorten the eight years it takes for new hires to reach full wages and would give temporary workers a full-time job after three years of continuous work. Workers hired after 2007 who are paid a lower wage rate will hit the top wage of $32.32 per hour in four years or less. The deal also provides a $60,000 early retirement incentive for up to 2,000 eligible workers.
Other major parts of the contract include an $11,000 ratification bonus for seniority employees, and a $4,500 ratification bonus for temporary employees. There will be no change to the health care plan and no additional costs to members.
Under the deal, GM agreed to invest about $7.7 billion in its factories, creating or keeping 9,000 jobs. It also extended a moratorium on outsourcing work, but it doesn’t apply to GM joint ventures with other companies.
Of the $7.7 billion, $3 billion will go to GM’s Detroit Hamtramck plant, which will make several high-end battery-powered pickup trucks and SUVs. One under consideration is a Hummer.
A total of $1.5 billion will go to a factory in Wentzville, Missouri, to make pickups. A factory near Lansing, Michigan, will split $1 billion with the plant in Spring Hill, where the company will turn out SUVs. And $2 billion will go to refurbish other plants.
Critics complain the contract doesn’t bring back any products from Mexico, which the union had sought.
The UAW will remain on strike while its members study the tentative agreement throughout the week and vote. If the contract is ratified, the strike will end and workers could potentially return to work the next day.
The strike has shut down 33 GM manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S., and also took down factories in Canada and Mexico. It was the first national strike by the union since a two-day walkout in 2007. It’s the longest since a 54-day strike in Flint, Michigan, in 1998 that also halted most of GM’s production.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
