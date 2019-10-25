Around 250 workers at the Kokomo General Motors Components Holding plant put down their picket signs Friday afternoon, along with around 49,000 other United Auto Worker members, after ratifying a new contract that ends a 40-day strike that paralyzed the company’s U.S. production.
But local workers aren't thrilled with the decision. UAW Local 292 members on Friday overwhelmingly voted to reject the contract, with 80% of production workers and 64% of skilled trades voting it down.
Nationally, union members voted in favor or the agreement, with 57.2% of production, skilled and salary workers saying yes to the contract.
UAW Local 292 Shop Chair Greg Wohlford said Friday the biggest reason local workers disapproved of the agreement was the fact it didn't guarantee jobs would stay in Kokomo or any other GM plant and not be shipped to Mexico or other overseas locations.
Under the new contract, workers at GM’s Components Holding facilities, which are subsidiaries of the company, will see their max pay capped at $22.50 after working at the company for more than 8 years.
That's about $10 less than GM's non-Component Holdings plants, like the ones in Fort Wayne and Marion, where the top wage is $32.32 per hour.
Local hourly worker Butch Bowlin said he voted against the contract because it offered little to Kokomo employees.
“It sucks,” he said. “There’s nothing for us here ... They didn’t give us even a cup of Kool-Aid saying they may be bringing jobs here. We’re right at the same place we were at when we went out on strike.”
The agreement does give local workers an $11,000 ratification bonus for seniority employees, as well as a 6% pay raise over the next four years and a 4% lump sum payment. It also keeps workers’ health coverage intact.
That wasn't enough for worker Ray Byrd to vote for the new contract.
“I don’t think it’s terrible, but we’ve been out here striking for a reason, and we didn’t gain anything,” he said Thursday. “There’s nothing in the new contract that benefits us directly. There’s stuff in there that’s good for GM as a whole, but not this plant here in Kokomo, so there’s no reason for us here to vote yes.”
Wohlford said local workers may have largely rejected the contract, but now that it's been approved, there are no hard feelings.
"Nationally, the union spoke," he said. "We'll start back to work on Monday and see what we can do. But no matter which way people voted, there are no hard feelings."
The end of the strike will be felt outside the the local plant.
Since workers walked out on Sept. 16, GM's factories have been at a standstill. That means local GM dealerships were no longer getting parts and couldn't fully operate their repair centers.
Wohlford said in a previous interview that one UAW member reported his truck has been at one of the local GM dealerships for over a month because the service department couldn't get the part required to fix it.
Although GM dealers nationally had stocked up on vehicles before the strike and many still have decent supplies, analysts say GM won't be able to make up for the lost production.
Had the strike been shorter, GM could have increased assembly line speeds and worked the plants on overtime to catch up and refill its stock. But many of the plants that make popular SUVs and pickup trucks already were working around the clock to keep up with demand before the strike began.
Also, companies that supply parts to the factories and halted production during the strike will need time to restart, although GM has some parts in stock.
Now, the union now will turn its attention to bargaining with Ford Motor Co., using the GM deal as a template. It's not clear yet if there will be another strike, but it's unlikely that Ford will be happy about being stuck with the GM terms.
GM traded the ability to close the three factories in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland for higher labor costs, wrote David Kudla, chief investment strategist for Mainstay Capital Management of Grand Blanc, Michigan, in a note to investors.
The contract maintains worker health benefits with low premiums, something that both Ford and Fiat Chrysler wanted to change when negotiations began.
"Ford and FCA didn't have three factories that they wanted to close, but will have to work around this new framework for higher wages and unchanged health care that the UAW and GM have set," wrote Kudla, whose firm manages investments for many auto industry workers.
Workers at factories that GM will close have been transferred to plants across the nation, and they campaigned against the deal.
But, in the end, economic gains and a $7.7 billion GM investment pledge for U.S. factories were too much to turn down for UAW workers who voted on the new contract.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
