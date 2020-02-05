United Way, Community Howard Regional Health and Solidarity Federal Credit Union have launched a community effort to raise funds for Buddy Bags programs that were recently cut due to loss of funding.
In a press release, United Way Chief Executive Officer Abbie Smith said the organization is mobilizing its volunteers for the effort and working with Food Finders Food Bank.
“We realized that the need for weekend food was urgent and we are doing everything we can to mobilize volunteers and resources to fill the gap in our community,” she said in the release. “Food Finders Food Bank is working with us to scale up an already existing Buddy Bag program in place at Bon Air, Tipton and Tri-Central Elementary schools to expand into the needed schools to fill the food insecurity needs of those students.”
United Way is looking for 825 Buddy Bag sponsors for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year and has multiple ways to sponsor the bags. Just $7 pays for one child’s grocery bag for one week, $28 pays for one child’s grocery bag for a month, $126 pays for one child’s grocery bag for a semester and $252 pays for one child’s grocery bag for one year.
“I don’t want people to think that any amount is too small,” Smith said. “When all these gifts come together, we can make a big difference.”
Solidarity Credit Union and Community Howard have each donated enough combined to feed 200 students through the end of the school year. Smith estimates there are 825 children that are food insecure. In less than 24 hours after the campaign was launched, community members were already donating.
"We are at 229 children [who] will be eligible for bags through the rest of the year, and that’s just one day,” Smith said.
Taylor Elementary School was one of the affected schools and Principal Matt Nuttall said he's happy to see United Way and the community rally together to try to address the need.
“I was really just a relief … every week that goes by it’s another 146 kids that aren’t getting that extra food that they really need,” he said. “It’s just a huge relief and I feel grateful for our community to come together.”
The program is intended to be a weekend of food for a family and a Monday morning breakfast snack. The menu also rotates so the families don’t get the same food each week.
“Teachers who are trained and able to assess children and talk directly with families and parents can usually do a very good job of making sure that a child and family who needs it gets matched up with a Buddy Bag,” Smith said. “This will be in really close communication with the schools and the teachers to make sure that the families who need it most are prioritized and then we build from there.”
Smith stressed there is no collection of food being done by United Way since this specific program is focused on collecting money and working with Food Finders.
If interested in sponsoring a Buddy Bag, visit unitedwayhoco.org/united-way-programs/buddy-bags/ or call United Way at 765-457-4357 ext. 306 and speak with Libby O’Brien.
