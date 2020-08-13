Buddy Bags 03.jpg

Libby O’Brien of the United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties organizes food on March 12, 2020, so newly packaged Buddy Bags can be moved to containers for distribution.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties made more than $90,000 in COVID-19 relief grants to local organizations.
 
The organization created the COVID-19 Emergency Fund at the beginning of the pandemic in an effort to quickly give resources to community-based organizations, according to a press release. There have been 12 Rapid Response to organizations totaling $92,144.
 
These grants are in addition to the annual grants awarded by United Way.
 
Recipients include:
  • The Boys and Girls Club of Tipton County: $1,500.
  • Bona Vista Programs: $4,500.
  • Advantage Housing: $15,000.
  • Area 5 Adult Guardianship VASAI Program: $2,550.
  • Gilead House :$16,750.
  • Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry: $10,000.
  • Kokomo Rescue Mission: $5,000.
  • Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center: $9,844.
  • Samaritan Caregivers: $8,000.
  • Turning Point Systems of Care: $15,000.
  • The Family Service Association of Howard County: $3,000.
  • Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM): $1,000.

United Way is continuing to review grant applications. Applications should be emailed to Carman Toler, atctoler@unitedwayhoco.org

 

