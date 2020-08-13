- The Boys and Girls Club of Tipton County: $1,500.
- Bona Vista Programs: $4,500.
- Advantage Housing: $15,000.
- Area 5 Adult Guardianship VASAI Program: $2,550.
- Gilead House :$16,750.
- Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry: $10,000.
- Kokomo Rescue Mission: $5,000.
- Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center: $9,844.
- Samaritan Caregivers: $8,000.
- Turning Point Systems of Care: $15,000.
- The Family Service Association of Howard County: $3,000.
- Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM): $1,000.
United Way is continuing to review grant applications. Applications should be emailed to Carman Toler, atctoler@unitedwayhoco.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.