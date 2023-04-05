Tornado watch April 5.jpg

12:50 p.m. - The west side of Kokomo now has more than 200 reported power outages. 

Outage New orleans southwest.png

12:45 p.m. - The severe thunderstorm watch for all parts of the county has been canceled. 

12:30 p.m.: The NWS has extended the severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Howard County until 1 p.m. 

12:20 p.m.: Duke Energy is already reporting more than 190 residences are without power in Indian Heights. 

Outage indian heights.png

11:45 a.m.: Howard County is now also under a severe thunderstorm warning from 11:43 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, 60mph winds that can damage roofs, siding and trees is to be expected.

10:30 a.m.: Howard County is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

The National Weather Service issued the watch at 10:25 a.m. for Howard County and much of Central Indiana as the storms approaching the area have the possibility of creating tornadoes. 

A watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain. It is intended to provide enough lead time so those who need to set their plans in motion can do so. A watch means that hazardous weather is possible. People should have a plan of action in case a storm threatens and they should listen for later information and possible warnings especially when planning travel or outdoor activities.

In addition, gusts of wind up to 70mph are likely. Hail the size of ping pong balls are also possible. 

A wind advisory for Howard County is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video