Howard County moved Saturday afternoon to yellow travel advisory. County officials ask that drivers continue to dress warm, have emergency items in your car and drive slowly. Many roads will show some dry pavement and then there will be snow cover or ice patches. Drivers are asked to be alert and continue to drive with caution.
In a Facebook post on the "Howard County, Indiana government" page, officials thanked residents and city and county workers for their support during the recent weather event.
"Thank you Howard County Residents - many of you stayed home or minimized your travel and that helped our city and county crews immensely. We appreciate your support with the travel advisories.
"A final thank you to City and County road crews, law enforcement, EMA and first responders. We could not get through these storms as successfully as we do without you."
