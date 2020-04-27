SWAT 09.jpg

While KPD was trying to arrest a man on a felony warrant at Cooper and Morgan resulting in a foot pursuit. He ran into the residence at 1431 East Madison. SWAT was called out to locate the suspect on Monday afternoon April 27, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

A woman was arrested Monday evening after nearly a four-hour standoff with the Kokomo Police Department’s SWAT team on the city’s north side. 

Capt. Tondra Cockrell said the woman’s identity and preliminary charging information will officially be released Tuesday morning, but initial scanner traffic indicated that the incident began around 6 p.m. Monday evening after a foot pursuit, which led to a barricaded situation inside a residence near the intersection of Madison and Cooper streets. 

Scanner traffic did not indicate what circumstances led to the pursuit and subsequent standoff, and Cockrell said no one was injured in the incident. 

This story will be updated.

