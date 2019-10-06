The pilot who died Saturday after his plan crashed just outside Kokomo has been identified.
Dr. Daniel P. Greenwald, 59, of Tampa Bay, Florida, was the pilot of the twin-engine plane that crashed in a soybean field a few hundred yards away from Ind. 22 between County Road 300 and 400 East at about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a Howard County Sheriff's Department press release.
Howard County Coronor Steve Seele has determined the preliminary cause of death to be blunt force trauma.
An official cause of death is still pending as the sheriff's department continues to work with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation of the crash.
Greenwald was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash. The cause of the incident is still not known.
The crash remains under investigation.
