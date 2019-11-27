High winds on Wednesday are wreaking havoc on pre-Thanksgiving plans for hundreds of Howard County residents.
According to weather officials, wind gusts around central Indiana are expected to reach speeds of up to 45 mph throughout the day, bringing with it the potential for downed power lines and fallen trees across area roadways.
Duke Energy officials say electricity is already out to more than 1,000 customers, mainly in the western part of Howard County.
As of 10:30 a.m., one of the hardest hit areas was near Judson, with more than 800 customers left in the dark. Duke officials stated that power should be restored in that region around 7:30 p.m.
There are also roughly 129 customers without electricity near the Izaak Walton League on the county's southeastern side, with power expected to be restored around 10 p.m.
Some of the streets included in that particular outage are Lynn and Edward Drives and Izaak Walton Road.
The Country Club Hills subdivision on the city's south side also has 64 customers without electricity according to the outage map. Officials believe power will be restored there around 10 p.m.
With high winds expected throughout the day, the number of those outages across the county is likely to continue to grow.
To see if there is a power outage in your area or learn when your power might be restored, visit https://outagemaps.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/in
And if you find yourself in the presence of a fallen power line, the Electrical Safety Foundation website warns that you should always assume it’s a live wire.
The ground around a downed power line may also be energized up to 35 feet away from that line, the foundation states, and the best tip is to move away from the general area before calling 911 for help.
The foundation’s website also notes that you should never drive over downed power lines.
This story will be updated.
