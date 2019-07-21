BUNKER HILL – The Maconaquah School Corporation says it is changing its bus routes in response to ongoing construction on U.S. 31, which has been underway since early summer.
Transportation Director Angel Strik said a major area that will be affected is Maple Lawn Village, which houses many Maconaquah students and is located in the middle of the construction zone.
The district said students will now be picked up and dropped off at the Maple Lawn Office away from the highway. The bus will load students at this location, and then make a loop through the middle of the mobile home park to exit back onto U.S. 31.
Strik asked residents in the housing area to park their vehicles in a way that won’t intrude with the new route.
“We are implementing this to create the safest environment for our students, and want everyone to be on board with it,” she said in a release, noting the district will hand out informative flyers to all parents prior to the start of school.
Maple Lawn office manager Jana Weesner said she approved the new change.
“I feel comfortable with the new route and am happy we are getting the kids away from the highway,” she said. “I think this is a win-win for everyone.”
The district asked parents and students to be aware of the route change, and asked that drivers “be mindful of buses working through construction so as to keep our kids safe.”
The northbound lanes of U.S. 31 have been closed since early June from Indiana 931 to Indiana 18, while road crews complete a bridge project.
Traffic has been diverted to the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 using recently constructed crossover lanes.
During the lane closures, crews are repaving, patching and constructing a new bridge over Deer Creek.
The northbound lanes will remain closed until the middle of August. Once the northbound work is completed, the southbound lanes will be closed and traffic will be diverted to northbound lanes through the end of October.
