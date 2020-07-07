A 90-day drug rehabilitation center was given a rezoning approval that will allow the program to move forward in rural, northeastern Howard County.
The Howard County Commissioners voted 2-1 Monday to rezone 5254 N. 500 East from agriculture to institutional use. Commissioners Paul Wyman and Jack Dodd voted in favor and commissioner Brad Bray voted against.
The approval will allow local nonprofit Valley of Grace to operate an all male, 90-day addiction rehabilitation center on the property, which was a former farm.
The center will initially house and work to rehabilitate 10-12 men struggling with drug and alcohol addictions and possibly those with sex addiction. The nonprofit received a special exception permit two weeks ago from the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals to house up to 60 men on the property, though Valley of Grace board members said Monday they’re not planning on expanding to that number anytime soon.
The facility will provide a non-medicated program, have volunteer medical staff for minor ailments, paid security for nights and weekends, security and motion detection systems installed and require all clients to first undergo a medical detoxification before entering the program. No sex offenders or violent offenders will be accepted in the program.
The $3,000 per person program will mirror the Home of Grace addiction treatment center in Mississippi, a program Valley of Grace co-founder Joey Bennett attended himself during his three-year battle with opioid addiction that he says changed his life for the better.
Bennett, a Howard County native and current resident, started Valley of Grace in 2017 with his wife Darcy, shortly after returning from the Home of Grace program. The organization currently provides transportation for local residents to Home of Grace, but the end goal has always been to build a rehabilitation center in Howard County to give not only local residents but also others from the Midwest a place to seek help.
The nonprofit originally planned to build a center from scratch in Ervin Township in eastern Howard County. The organization received pushback from nearby residents during the rezoning process but did receive a favorable recommendation last fall from the county plan commission for the Ervin Township property.
But, soon after, the organization’s board of directors decided against moving forward due in large part to the cost of building the facility from the ground up.
The proposed center has seen considerable pushback from neighbors during the entirety of the nearly month-long rezoning process. So much so that meetings regarding Valley of Grace had to to be moved the Kokomo Event and Conference Center to accommodate the 100 or so attendees at each meeting.
That was no different on Monday where many of those in opposition brought “Say no Valley of Grace” signs. Dozens in support of the center also attended Monday’s meeting.
The public comment section of the meeting lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours. Both sides largely reiterated the arguments heard at past public meetings.
Opponents of the facility that spoke were, for the most part, residents who live near the property where Valley of Grace will be, with many citing their fear for the safety of their property and families and whether or not their neighborhood was the right fit for such a facility. One woman told the commissioners she has had trouble sleeping ever since the facility was proposed and is now seriously considering moving.
Supporters of the facility were either Valley of Grace volunteers, former addicts themselves, those who have seen friends and family members battle drug addiction or a combination of all three. Many supporters said they wished there was a facility like Valley of Grace when they or a loved one dealt with addiction.
Monday’s vote is likely not the end of Valley of Grace seeking some kind of government approval, especially if it wants to expand to more than 12 residents. If and when that happens, the nonprofit will have to install a commercial septic tank and add more living quarters, all of which will require more governmental approvals.
Further, if Valley of Grace doesn’t follow what it has proposed or issues, such as a large uptick in crime committed by residents, the nonprofit’s special exemption permit it received from the Board of Zoning Appeals can be revoked or modified by that same body.
