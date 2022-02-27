A Christian-based addiction rehabilitation program is now open and will soon be welcoming its first clients.
Valley of Grace, an all-male, 90-day addiction rehabilitation center located at 5254 N. 500 East in rural, northeast Howard County, will begin accepting its first men into the program by the end of this week.
The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting Thursday at its 40-acre campus, which was attended by friends, family, “graduates” and local officials.
For Joey Bennett, co-founder and president of Valley of Grace, the ribbon-cutting was emotional. A former addict himself , Bennett fought back tears twice during his speech.
“I tend to favor faith and belief in the community because I believe in people because there was a time that somebody believed in me,” he said. “If you’re still breathing, there’s hope.”
Bennett and his wife, Darcy, started Valley of Grace in 2017 shortly after Joey Bennett returned from Home of Grace, a Christian-based addiction rehabilitation center in Mississippi.
Originally, Valley of Grace sponsored local men, enrolling them in Home of Grace and providing transportation to and from. But the end goal was always to start a similar program in Howard County.
The nonprofit faced an uphill battle to acquire the property.
Valley of Grace acquired a special exempt permit and a rezoning of the property in 2020, but not after overcoming fierce backlash from neighbors and other community members who expressed safety and property value concerns.
But with that now in the past, the Bennetts’ dream can come true.
“I feel a sense of relief, knowing that we are continuing to be part of the solution and not the judgmental part of people,” Joey Bennett said when asked what it feels like to finally open the Valley of Grace campus. “We’re working to create a place that will provide a serene and peaceful place for guys to come to.”
In attendance Thursday was Josh Barton, executive director of Home of Grace, who has consulted and guided the Bennetts over the past few years.
“I’m so proud of what you have here,” Barton said. “I’m thinking about all the men that will come through these doors and whose lives will be changed. It’s an honor to play a small part.”
Valley of Grace will provide a non-medicated program for 12 men initially but room to grow to eventually 50; have volunteer medical staff for minor ailments; paid security for nights and weekends; security and motion detection systems installed; and will require all clients to first undergo a medical detoxification before entering the program. No sex offenders or violent offenders will be accepted in the program. The 90-day program costs $3,000 per person; enrollees are able to receive scholarships to help cover the cost.
Those who enroll in the program will stay in the house on the property. Typically, once someone “graduates” from the program, Valley of Grace keeps in contact with the individual and steers them to other resources in the county if needed.
