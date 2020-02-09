State Rep. Heath VanNatter is running for a sixth term representing District 38, which covers parts of Cass, Howard, Clinton and Carroll counties.
“My constituents seem to be happy, and as long as my constituents are happy, I’ll continue to run,” VanNatter said.
He was born and raised in Howard County and is a graduate of Northwestern High School. He still resides in Howard County with his wife, Felicia, and their three children — Madison, Bella and Cole — and has been a small business owner for 23 years.
VanNatter originally ran for the office in 2010.
“I thought that I could do a better job than the representative that was in. I’m a business owner. I thought I could represent businesses” and improve things for them and, through that, improve things for everyone, he said.
“I ran as a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment candidate,” he said.
Over his six terms as a representative, he has become a committee chairman, which VanNatter said gives him more influence that will benefit his constituents.
He’s the chairman of the House Committee on Employment, Pensions and Labor.
VanNatter also serves as a member of the House Committee on Environmental Affairs and House Committee on Financial Institutions.
Outside of the legislature, he’s been the president of the Howard County Home Builders Association and currently is a board member of that organization.
He also serves on the executive committee of the Indiana Builders Association and on the board of directors for the National Association of Home Builders.
He’s been a member of the Howard County Plan Commission before and is an active member of the Howard County Republican Party.
