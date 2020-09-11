Walking along the rows of recreational vehicles flashing license plates from Texas to New York, it’s easy to see why the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Reunion is one of the biggest events in the area.
Annually, the reunion — held at the Howard County Healing Field on Indiana 26 — brings in thousands of men and women from across all wars and branches of military service.
This year, organizers say, will hopefully be no different, though they added they understand that it likely will be.
With concerns about large gatherings creating COVID-19 “hot spots” around the country, Howard County Vietnam Veterans Organization President Jim Proffit said reunion organizers have taken a few extra precautions to make sure the reunion is run as safely as possible.
“We’re working with the Howard County Health Department to make sure we’re following the guidelines that need to be followed,” he said. “… And we’re also asking our members that if you feel sick, please stay home.”
Some of the safety precautions implemented this year include extra hand sanitizer and wash basins throughout the grounds and a request that masks be worn inside buildings, Proffit added, though he admitted that the activities are largely outside anyway.
In terms of social distancing, Proffit mentioned that the campsites are large enough to accommodate for that issue, but he also urged people to just use common sense.
Proffit also noted he has already received calls from concerned veterans throughout the country who have chosen to skip this year’s reunion due to COVID-19 concerns, and he admitted it’s an understandable move during these uncertain times.
“I tell them there’s nothing wrong with not coming,” Proffit said. “That’s a decision they have to make, and there’s no wrong answer. I just tell them, ‘OK, I love you, and we’ll see you next year.’ … But I can tell you right now, some of them that are coming, they’re coming because they don’t know if they’re going to be here next year to see their friends or not.”
And while some events around the country have taken their activities online, Proffit noted that the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Reunion is simply not meant for something like that.
“If you’ve never been to a reunion here, then there’s no way in the world that you could understand that it just can’t be done virtually,” he said. “It’s an emotional thing that you have to physically be there to experience. … Right now, I can tell you that the majority of our members will be there. Now they may be wearing masks or doing the fist or elbow bump, but it’s pretty much operations as normal.”
And there will be a special treat this year for those who do make the trek to the Healing Field, Proffit added.
Because the Sandbox Reunion that is usually held every June was canceled due to the virus, organizers combined the Vietnam Veterans Reunion and Sandbox Reunion, making one large week-long celebration that begins Monday, Sept. 14 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 20.
“We put the Sandbox on Monday and Tuesday and the Vietnam veterans Thursday through Saturday,” Proffit said. “… It’s kind of like it was in the military. … When I was serving, I served with Vietnam vets and then with Desert Storm ones. We’ve got the same thing out there, in that we have Vietnam vets but also even Korean vets. … Nobody is going to feel the separation, and everybody is going to be one unit.”
And while each day will have its own unique activities, Proffit said he’s perhaps most excited about the opening ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 20.
Thirty-one crosses, each representing a member of Howard County’s military personnel who was killed in action, will be presented and displayed near the Healing Field’s memorial garden that morning, a somber ceremony marking the highest sacrifice a brother- or sister-in-arms can give for this country.
And while there will be those available to help during Friday’s ceremony, Proffit also noted he is encouraging any relative of the 31 killed to come out to the Healing Field to help carry the cross of their loved one.
One of those 31 crosses represents Kokomo resident and United States Army Staff Sgt. Carey Pratt, who was killed on July 12, 1970, after his helicopter was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade in the Tay Ninh Province in southeast Vietnam.
He was just 21 years old at the time, the last soldier from Howard County to be killed in action during the Vietnam War.
And on Friday, Pratt will be metaphorically welcomed home, Proffit said.
“Back in June, I had this woman from California call me up wanting to know if we’d be willing to take this guy’s medals and flag and put them on display,” he said. “She said his name was Carey Pratt Jr., and he was killed in action during Vietnam and was from Kokomo … We told her, absolutely, and so we’re going to be presented those on Friday. … And then those medals and his flag will be on prominent display in our main room for everyone to see.
“So I don’t know about everyone else, but I am a God-fearing man,” Proffit added. “And I know I’m not the only one seeing this either, but this reunion, there’s a higher power that’s saying this reunion is supposed to go on this year, even with everything going on.”
Difficult to put into words, Proffit continued, unless you’ve been there for yourself.
And in this year of quarantine and often isolation, Profitt said this reunion couldn’t come at a better time.
“From my own personal experience, whether it’s just emotionally or mentally, I become healthier in that four days than I do in a year of working with doctors somewhere else,” he said. “I’m a Desert Storm vet and was not a Vietnam vet. But when I get out there, I’m surrounded by Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghan, Iraqi, peacetime, wartime, you name it. It doesn’t matter. I’m with my brothers and sisters, and I have a better sense of peace after that reunion than I do any other time of the year.”
