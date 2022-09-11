Veterans from across the country are planning to gather together next week at the “Healing Field” — 8313 County Road E. 400 South, Greentown — for the 40th annual All Veterans Reunion.
And once again, officials note, this year’s event will be a combination of the Sandbox Reunion and the Vietnam Veterans Reunion, with live music and other events happening each day from Sept. 12-17.
Opening ceremonies will also take place each day at 11 a.m., with a special brick-laying after the opening ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 16.
Admission for the entire week is $15, and the public is encouraged to attend.
For more information about the H.C.V.V.O. or for a full list of musicians participating at the reunion, visit their website at https://hcvvo.net.
