The Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau has purchased two historic Haynes automobiles for preservation and is eying buying a third.
The Visitors Bureau has recently bought two Haynes automobiles — a 1917 Haynes center door sedan and a 1921 Haynes Model 55 Touring — according to Sherry Matlock, manager of the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau.
In an email to the Tribune, Matlock noted that the center door, which allows a person to enter either the front or back seat via the same door, to the 1917 Haynes Sedan “makes this vehicle more rare.”
The 1921 Model 55 Touring is also significant in its own way, Matlock said, in that it’s just one of four existing 1921 Haynes automobiles, at least to the visitor bureau’s knowledge.
Last October, Matlock told the Howard County Council that the Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors approved allocating up to $100,000 toward the purchase of two to three Haynes and Apperson automobiles from private collectors.
The CVB learned last year that several Haynes and Apperson automobiles were put up for sale by private collectors in Howard County. The worry was that the automobiles would be sold to someone out of the community in which they were made.
While the visitors bureau has already purchased two vintage Haynes automobiles, Matlock said it is currently working on purchasing or assisting in purchasing a third.
“The goal of the effort is to keep more of these vehicles inside the community where they were made for a future display telling our local automotive heritage story to both residents and visitors,” Matlock said in an email. “We are excited that we could be part of preserving pieces of our local history.”
