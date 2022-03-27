The Greater Kokomo Downtown Association is gearing up for its annual Keep Kokomo Beautiful project.
The first volunteer day will be on April 7. From 9 to 11 a.m. or 4 to 6 p.m., volunteers can meet at The Garden Greenhouse, 4476 S. 00 EW, to help fill more than 1,000 hanging baskets with annual flower plugs.
Volunteers should wear comfortable shoes and clothes that can get dirty.
The plant baskets will be hung around Kokomo starting in May.
Planting dates include:
• 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the gazebo across from City Hall.
• 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 on the courthouse square.
• 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the gazebo across from City Hall.
“The Kokomo community is known for its beautiful flower baskets,” Susan Alexander, manager of downtown creative placemaking for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said in a press release. “And the fact that a community of volunteers comes together to plant those baskets make them even more beautiful.”
To register or find more information on Keep Kokomo Beautiful events, visit https://www.greaterkokomo.com/volunteer-downtown.
The campaign is made possible through partnerships with the City of Kokomo, Howard County, Dave Lybrook of The Garden, and Sunbelt Rentals.
